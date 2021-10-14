Headlands Research CEO Mark Blumling to Speak at Milken Institute Global Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research (www.headlandsresearch.com), a global next-generation clinical research site organization, today announced that Founder and CEO Mark Blumling will participate in a panel session during the Milken Institute Global Conference on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PT in Los Angeles, CA. The panel is titled: The Impact of Investing in Health Equity in Biomedical Research. It will focus on how investing in the value of health equity can improve outcomes for patient communities that experience the greatest health and socioeconomic disparities.



A live webcast of the session will be available to the general public at https://vimeo.com/event/1373035/embed .

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research was founded on the idea that clinical trial research needs to significantly evolve to better match the current healthcare climate, as well as the real-world needs of clinical trial participants. Its mission is to profoundly change the clinical process through a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data through increased trial participation while addressing specialty populations that are underserved. Based in San Francisco and backed by KKR, Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. The investment in Headlands is funded through KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com.

