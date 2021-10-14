Sterling to Report Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 10, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ: STER) (“Sterling”), a leading global provider of technology-enabled background and identity verification services, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Sterling will hold a conference call to discuss the results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



Participants may access the conference call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 or 1-929-526-1599 and using conference code 174981 approximately ten minutes before the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with related presentation materials, will also be available on Sterling’s investor relations website at https://investor.sterlingcheck.com under “News & Events”.

A replay, along with the related presentation materials, will be available after the conclusion of the call on Sterling’s investor relations website under “News & Events” or by dialing 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194, access code 018413. The telephone replay will be available through Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

About Sterling

Sterling — a leading provider of background and identity services — offers background and identity verification to help over 40,000 clients create people-first cultures built on a foundation of trust and safety. Sterling’s tech-enabled services help organizations across all industries establish great environments for their workers, partners, and customers. With operations around the world, Sterling conducts more than 75 million background checks annually.

