Codere to Become Real Madrid's Official Bookmaker For Five Seasons

Sponsorship agreement extended through the 2025-26 season and Codere will be the exclusive sports betting regional partner of Real Madrid’s male and female football teams in Latin America.



The agreement will boost Codere’s expansion in Latin America, primarily through its online subsidiary, Codere Online, by increasing its scope to over twenty countries in the region.

With this partnership, initiated in 2016, Codere and Real Madrid reaffirm their shared values of international leadership, fair play and excellence.

MADRID, Spain, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codere, S.A. (“Codere”), a leading multinational company operating in the private gaming sector, with more than 40 years of experience in the industry, has signed an extension of its sponsorship agreement with Real Madrid C.F. (“Real Madrid”) covering five seasons, until June 2026.

With this agreement, Codere reinforces its commitment to Latin America, by expanding the geographic scope to over twenty countries in the region including Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and all of Central and South America.

The agreement covers both the core Codere Online1 markets of Argentina (City of Buenos Aires), Colombia, Mexico and Panama, and potential future expansion markets, when and if they become regulated, such as Argentina (outside of City of Buenos Aires), Brazil, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay.

This alliance between Codere and Real Madrid, which started in 2016, is built upon the shared values of international leadership, fair play and excellence, and with the objective of providing our audiences with a high quality entertainment experience.

This announcement comes on the back of sponsorship deals with key football teams in the region, Rayados in Mexico and River Plate in Argentina, and represents a new step forward in the expansion of our online and sports betting business in Latin America.

Vicente Di Loreto, CEO of Codere, stated, "we are thrilled with this renewed alliance with Real Madrid, with whom we share the same values and ambition to be the best at what we do, and look forward to benefitting from the renowned Real Madrid brand."

Four decades growing in Latin America

Codere began its activity in Latin America in the early eighties, first in Colombia, and then expanding across the region.

Today, Codere is the leading gaming hall operator in the Province of Buenos Aires (Argentina), Mexico and Uruguay, and a leading casino operator in Panama and Colombia. It also offers sports and horse race betting in Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Uruguay.

Through Codere Online, Codere also offers online casino and sports betting in Mexico, Colombia, Panama and the City of Buenos Aires (where it expects to start operating before the end of the year).

Digital growth through Codere Online

On June 22, 2021, Codere Online2, DD3 Acquisition Corp. II (Nasdaq: DDMX) and the other parties thereto, entered into a business combination agreement which, among other things, will make Codere Online the first online gaming operator in Latin America to be listed on a stock market in the United States. Codere Online, which will be majority owned and managed by Codere, intends to become the leading online gaming operator in Latin America.

For Moshe Edree, Managing Director3 of Codere Online, "the renewal of this strategic agreement with Real Madrid will play a key role in the deployment of our ambitious expansion project across Latin America. It will not only allow us to strengthen our online sports betting presence in the markets where we operate today, but also allow us to use the Real Madrid brand in other high-growth Latin American markets such as Brazil, Chile or Peru, when and if they become regulated."

About Codere

Codere is an international gaming operator, with presence in seven countries in Europe –Spain and Italy– and Latin America -Argentina, Mexico, Panama, Colombia and Uruguay-, which operates slot machines, bingo seats and sports betting terminals with an omnichannel offer, both Through the online channel and the retail, that include gambling halls, arcades, bars and racetracks. www.grupocodere.com

About Codere Online

Codere Online launched in 2014 as part of the renowned casino operator Codere Group. Codere Online offers online sports betting and online casino through its state-of-the art website and mobile application. Codere currently operates in its core markets of Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia and Panama and expects to start operating in the City of Buenos Aires (Argentina) in late 2021. Codere Online’s online business is complemented by Codere Group’s physical presence throughout Latin America, forming the foundation of the leading omnichannel gaming and casino presence in the region. www.codereonline.com

About Real Madrid C.F.

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 119 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (13) and basketball (10) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with 371 million followers on social networks, and is for the third year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2020 report, prepared by consultancy KPMG. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the third year in a row and achieved the highest record in the Transparency Index of football clubs last season. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com , the most visited soccer club website for the fifth consecutive year.

About DD3 Acquisition Corp. II

DD3 (NASDAQ: DDMX, DDMXU, DDMXW) was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. DD3’s efforts to identify a prospective target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region. www.dd3.mx/en/spac



Codere with responsible gaming

Codere is firmly committed to the development of a gaming offer with all the guarantees for the user. With this aim, the group carries out its activity by implementing the best responsible gaming practices, promoting transparency and supporting public policies for the user guarantees, the protection of vulnerable groups and the sustainability of the industry. In 2020, Codere Argentina was recognized with the SAGSE Award for the Best CSR Strategy in Latin America for its Responsible Gaming Program.

