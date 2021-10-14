Zander Insurance Awards Annual Life Lessons Scholarship to Westchester Student

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zander Insurance, one of the country's largest term life insurance brokers, partnered with Life Lessons to award Westchester, NY, native Devin Overend with $5,000 as part of its annual Life Lessons Scholarship program. The Life Lessons Scholarship is awarded to a student who lost a parent or guardian without life insurance.

Scholarship recipient Devin Overend graduated from Mamaroneck High School and currently studies creative writing at Stony Brook University. When Overend was only five years old, her father James was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). After battling cancer for five years, James passed away in January of 2012.

A few weeks before receiving his diagnosis, James decided to cancel his life insurance policy and use those savings to pursue his dream of starting his own company. This decision caused Overend and her mother to struggle financially ever since, ultimately forcing them to close the business that James worked so hard to create. While enduring difficult living situations, bullying and severed family connections, Overend turned to writing for comfort.

"Through the struggle, I found writing, and I write because I want to inspire others," says Devin Overend. "Life is horrible sometimes, but we have to keep pushing. I know that's what my dad would want for me, and that's what I intend to do."

Zander's Life Lessons Scholarship will help Devin pursue her creative writing passion and inspire others with her story.

"We were deeply touched by Devin's story and the way that she carries herself," said Jeff Zander, CEO of Zander Insurance. "It's inspiring how she uses her pain and passion to uplift others, and I hope this scholarship can be a small piece of encouragement as she continues making a profound impact on the world."

For the second consecutive year, Zander has also chosen to grant scholarships to nine additional students, awarding a total of $50,000 to students in 2021. To be considered for the scholarship, applicants had to submit an essay or video explaining how their lives were emotionally and financially affected by the death of a parent or guardian.

To learn more about the program, application process, rules and past recipients, visit www.lifehappens.org/lifelessons. For more information about Zander Insurance, visit www.zander.com .

About Life Happens

Life Happens is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping consumers take personal financial responsibility through the ownership of life insurance and related products. The organization does not endorse any product, company or insurance advisor. Since its inception in 1994, Life Happens has provided the highest quality, independent and objective information for people seeking help with their insurance buying decisions. The organization supports the insurance industry by providing marketing tools and resources and convening the industry each September for Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life Happens is supported by more than 140 of the nation's leading insurance company and financial services organizations. To learn more, visit www.lifehappens.org.

About Zander Insurance Group

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Zander Insurance believes that nothing is more important than protecting families and businesses across the U.S. For more than 90 years, Zander has been putting clients first by simplifying the process of researching insurance products and allowing clients to purchase a complete portfolio from one company. This fourth-generation family/employee-owned business provides a complete selection of personal and business insurance products to their nationwide client base. As part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), 49 percent of the company is owned by employees through Zander Group Holdings. Zander Insurance is Dave Ramsey's choice for top quality insurance programs and services. For more information, visit www.zander.com.

