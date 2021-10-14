Virtual Audits Streamlined with New Digital Collaboration Tool from Verisk

JERSEY CITY, NJ , Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that virtual premium audits can be more cost-effective and efficient than traditional, on-site visits. But using legacy technology to conduct digital audits can slow down the process and increase errors—from sending outdated forms to missing video conferences and documents not being shared. These errors could ultimately result in the inaccurate assessment of commercial risks and premium leakage.

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics provider, has developed PAASvirtual™, a new platform for virtual premium auditing, that empowers insurers to effectively conduct audits digitally. PAASvirtual is a fully customizable, cloud-based platform that leverages the latest virtual technology along with more than 50 exclusive forms developed for virtual audits by Verisk’s Premium Audit Advisory Service (PAAS).

PAASvirtual can help premium auditors seamlessly engage with commercial lines insurers and their policyholders in real-time and accelerate the digital transformation of premium audits.

COVID-19 pandemic demonstrates virtual premium audits (VPA) can be more cost-effective, efficient than traditional, on-site visits

PAASvirtual users can conduct and record VPA meetings online, and share photos, forms and documents in one place to accelerate the auditing process.

“Instead of fumbling with multiple programs to manage the virtual auditing process, PAASvirtual helps auditors easily collaborate with all stakeholders,” said Gary Higgins, director of operations for Verisk’s PAAS. “The end-to-end, InsurTech platform enhances efficiency, allowing auditors to increase production and substantially reduce operating costs. The system — built with the expertise of PAAS — is fully customizable for individual companies’ forms and questions, integrates smoothly into existing processes and allows users to access all vital data easily.”

A recent PAAS survey found that most insurers plan to reduce physical audits by 70 percent in the post-COVID world.

PAASvirtual empowers users to:

Host and record meetings during the audit life cycle

Invite collaborators, like underwriters, to review important documents regarding a policyholder

Save all calls, documents, and files in a single place, reducing the need for multiple vendors

Archive completed projects

Send more than 50 exclusive audit forms — created by PAAS — to customers for completion

Create questions and customizable forms

For more information, visit the PAASvirtual web page on Verisk.com.

About Verisk