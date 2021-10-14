Perfection Pet Foods Selects Redwood Logistics to Manage Supply Chain Operations

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced the grand opening of a dedicated warehouse in Visalia, Calif. for Perfection Pet Foods, a world-class pet food manufacturer. Redwood’s partnership with Perfection Pet Foods represents a full integration of Redwood’s Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS) in a physical location, demonstrating the success and value of streamlining all physical and technical aspects of a supply chain through a single platform.



“Perfection Pet Foods is one of the largest suppliers of pet food and treats in the country and they needed a hands-on partner that could quickly get their new facility up and running to meet an unprecedented demand,” said Gubio Henrique, Senior Vice President of Asset Services, Redwood. “Redwood was able to act as a one-stop-shop to fulfill all their supply chain needs, supporting their entire supply chain from end to end. Utilizing Redwood’s full suite of services and technologies, we were able to take Perfection Pet Foods from discovery to receiving their first load in less than three months.”

Pet food sales in the United States increased by nearly 10 percent in 2020 and are expected to reach $44.1 billion by the end of 2021. To meet the growing demand, Perfection Pet Foods opened a state-of-the-art distribution and fulfillment center with the help of Redwood to carry out the project from beginning to end. Understanding Perfection Pet Foods’ needs while also taking safety and compliance requirements into consideration, Redwood completed a green field analysis. By doing so, Redwood determined the optimal location for the new facility and used its expertise and economies of scale to negotiate contracts. Redwood also implemented a network design that optimized Perfection Pet Foods’ operations.

“We sought out Redwood for their ability to partner with us across the entire distribution end of our supply chain, supporting our continued growth while also delivering a top tier service experience to our customers,” said Jaison Klingensmith, Vice President of Supply and Demand Planning, Perfection Pet Foods. “Redwood offered us a single point solution, handling everything from site selection to go-live, including making sure the facility meets all required health and safety regulations. Redwood also manages our transportation needs between the plant and warehouse, the order fulfilment process and establishing connectivity between our systems necessary to manage outbound capacity.”

Additionally, Redwood installed Oracle’s state of the art WMS for inventory tracking along with integrating RedwoodConnect™ , Redwood’s proprietary integration platform as a service (iPaaS), to seamlessly connect orders to the WMS. Perfection Pet Foods will utilize Redwood’s LTL and Parcel capabilities for ecommerce fulfilment, along with Redwood’s full multimodal capacity to completely streamline its processes.

“Perfection Pet Foods is an excellent example of what LPaaS is all about,” said Michael Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood. “LPaaS is a new approach intended to connect everything in the logistics life cycle at scale by integrating best in breed supply chain technologies and logistics services into a single cohesive digital and physical supply chain that changes and adapts as organizations evolve, minimizing the friction and cost traditionally associated with logistics and logistics technology.”

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics , a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model— Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com

About Perfection Pet Foods

Established in 2011, Perfection Pet Foods is a leading private label and contract manufacturer of extruded dry pet food and pet treats. The Company provides end-to-end solutions to their wide variety of customers, domestic and international alike. Capabilities include high meat, meat first, and super premium diets, along with soft-moist pieces and traditional dry brown dog and cat kibble. For more information, visit www.perfectionpetfoods.com

Media Contact:

Sidney Miller

LeadCoverage

sidney@leadcoverage.com