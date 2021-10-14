Headline Booking Group Celebrates 10 Years of Creating Celebrity-driven Private Concert Experiences

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headline Booking Group, one of the celebrity talent industry’s premiere agencies, today celebrates its 10-year anniversary matching the world’s top entertainers with private clients to create unforgettable exclusive performances.



With a focus on high-end gatherings, corporate events and fundraisers, Headline Booking opened its doors in the autumn of 2011. In the ensuing decade, it introduced hundreds of clients to celebrities of all genres, overseeing performances throughout the U.S. and abroad with luxury, concierge-level service.

“We are beyond honored to have earned the trust of so many new and repeat clients over these 10 years, and we cannot wait to help more incredibly talented entertainers take the stage in the years to come,” said Matt Altman, Headline Booking Group founder and chief executive officer.



As a turnkey solution for party planners, allowing them to focus on everything else it takes to create extraordinary, intimate events, Headline Booking has strong ties throughout the entertainment industry. It has produced concerts for top music acts such as The Beach Boys, Sting, Sheryl Crow and Kelly Clarkson; comedy events with Jay Leno and Dana Carvey; a tennis exhibition by Hall of Famer John McEnroe; and even a private Blue Man Group performance.

Based in New York, though operating domestically and internationally, Headline Booking’s recent private performances include Tim McGraw in Green River, Utah; John Fogerty in Los Cabos, Mexico; Joan Jett and The Blackhearts in Put-In-Bay, Ohio; and Willie Nelson in Waite Park, Minnesota.

“Despite a global pandemic, the music didn’t stop this past year as we worked collaboratively with clients and performers to craft standout performances by the world’s best entertainers,” said Altman.

For more information on booking a headline performer for your private event, visit HeadlineBooking.com .

Headline Booking Group:

135 Madison Avenue, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10016

(212) 432-4400