(Correction) Southern ITS International, Inc. Enters Letter of Intent to Acquire a Forty Percent Ownership Interest in Smarter Flush Marking, LLC

Palm Desert, California, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern ITS International, Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS) announced today that it has entered into a Letter of Intent with Smarter Flush Marketing LLC for Southern ITS International to acquire a Forty percent ownership interest in the Nevada limited liability company.

James Shipley, CEO of Southern ITS International, Inc., commented, “We are excited at the prospect of our investment in Smarter Flush Marketing and look forward to finalizing the transaction.”

Mel Kanar, founder of Smarter Flush, said, “Over the past 13 years we have sold thousands of our kits to homeowners, hotels, motels, and apartments. All of our customers were interested in saving money, reducing wasted water, and improving performance of their toilets, without the expense of purchasing and installing a new toilet. Through most of the United States, especially the West, many states are running out of water and the cost of water is increasing. With the toilet being the biggest user of water in an average home, it only makes sense to replace the outdated 1950s flapper and chain mechanism with the water-saving and cost-effective Smarter Flush kit. Most of the Smarter Flush products can be installed without tools and can pay for themselves within a short period of time. Smarter Flush products are available at Lowes, Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, Ace, and True Value and will be coming soon to Home Depot and Ferguson Plumbing. Smarter Flush is excited to become a part of the Southern ITS International.”

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly successful businesses and will focus on a being a multi-national conglomerate. As a holding company, Southern ITS International will be in the market to acquire a stake in various companies, both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

About Smarter Flush Marketing, LLC

Smarter Flush was founded by Mel Kanar in 2008 with the primary focus on water conservation. Through his travels around the US and abroad he became acutely aware of the need for better water conservation practices. During trips across Europe and in Asia he became aware of dual flush technology which was created to reduce water consumption and eliminate the flapper and chain mechanism that was prevalent in nearly all toilets. Mel was the first manufacturer to bring the lever handle activation to the dual flush system that Americans are now familiar with. Today, Smarter Flush is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry and continues to develop and bring to market new and innovative water conservation products. Please see www.smarterflush.com .

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

