BigPanda’s Pandapalooza Customer Festival to Take Place Nov. 2-3

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced its plans for Pandapalooza ‘21, its annual customer festival. This year’s event will take place online on Nov. 2 and 3, with engaging content presented in the style of the early days of MTV in the wake of the network’s 40th anniversary.



“Just as MTV changed how people visualized music forty years ago, BigPanda is at the center of an IT Operations movement to use AI-powered insights and automation to transform how digital services are delivered,” said Jason Walker, chief customer officer at BigPanda. “Our customers are adopting cloud and hybrid IT environments at an unprecedented pace, and trust BigPanda to help their IT Operations teams manage the scale and complexity of IT data in order to delight their users and keep their business running. We are thrilled to bring them together in a festival-like forum and talk about what comes next...for them and us!”

What: BigPanda Pandapalooza Customer Festival ‘21

When: Nov. 2 and 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. PT each day

Who: Jason Walker, the company’s chief customer officer, and Cari Jaquet, BigPanda’s vice president of marketing, will host in MTV “VJ” style across the live streaming two-day event

Where: Online registration for the customer-only event can be found here

Event details: This year’s customer festival will be packed with breakthrough technology and music, with a fun tie-in to MTV’s 40th anniversary celebration. Hosted by resident BigPanda VJs Jason Walker and Cari Jaquet, each day’s two-and-a-half hour livestream will include fast-paced content that supports BigPanda customers who are driving a movement to modernize IT Operations.

Day One: The first day of Pandapalooza will feature a series of quick talks in which attendees will hear from BigPanda customers and product experts on topics including:

AIOps and IT Ops maturity — what does that look like and how to take a pragmatic approach to get there

Modern IT Ops — the story of AIOps at Ally Bank

Event Correlation and Automation — using AI to turn IT data into insights and action

Optimizing the incident pipeline — best practices for enrichment, triage, RCA and response

Day Two: Pandapalooza day two will be jam-packed with customer stories and product best practices, such as:

Incident management – lessons from customers doing it well

The magic of automation is here today – stories from customers on their AIOps journey

The road ahead (warp speed into the future of BigPanda’s platform)

How to measure the value of AIOps and BigPanda

This year’s Pandapalooza will not be just another customer conference. Broadcast-style livestreams will feature MTV-like production with no fluff and plenty of music: the pre-show stream will feature “Video Killed the Radio Star” and other classic hits, and the event will also feature the premiere of two new music videos from BigPanda’s in-house band, Pandamonium. If you are a BigPanda customer, don’t delay — register now.

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AI that transforms IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver incredible customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps, helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia, Mayfield, Battery, Insight Partners and Greenfield Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

