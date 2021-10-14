Coin Cloud and Dumpling Mafia Release Limited Edition NFTs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coin Cloud , the world’s largest and fastest-growing digital currency machine (DCM) operator, today announced a new collaboration with the Dumpling Mafia, to release two sets of limited edition Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) digital collectibles in various designs by artist Narrator ( @__narrator__ on Instagram). The NFTs will be released at a VIP media launch party on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Ms Chi Cafe in Culver City, California.



Narrator is a native Angeleno who began drawing as a child and painting graffiti and murals as a teen before studying Fine Art at Santa Monica City College. Inspirations for his work range from the Masters to current stars like Banksy, Kaws and Murakami.

The Dumpling Mafia was born in 2017 when Chef Chung, along with friends Andy Wang and Caryl Chinn, went on a dumpling crawl in the San Gabriel Valley. As they ate and posted food photos at several stops, they coined the hashtag #DumplingMafia. Over the years, and many dim sum lunches, their social media followers have repeatedly asked how to join the Dumpling Mafia. Now they can purchase a rare Dumpling Mafia NFT, which grants instant access into the movement.

“NFTs can build community and generate revenue and buzz for independent creators,” said Dumpling Mafia Co-founder Andy Wang. “Given all the struggles and pivots chefs have endured in the last year, we hope to use this event as a launching pad that will empower other chefs and restaurants to engage in the burgeoning NFT marketplace.”

Custom designed by Narrator specifically for this partnership, the NFTs feature his signature whimsical style depicting happy dumplings and baby “pig dragons” – because Chung’s Chinese zodiac sign is the Dragon and her husband’s is the Pig. The launch will take place at Ms Chi, her progressive Chinese-American restaurant that just celebrated its third anniversary. After appearing on two seasons of Bravo’s Top Chef, including season 14 when Chung was named runner-up, she opened the restaurant as a showcase for dishes including her signature Cheeseburger Dumplings.

“Innovation is so important for a chef in 2021,” Chung said. “I specialize in Chinese American cooking and I’m proud to be part of a movement of chefs who are redefining what Chinese food is. New-school dumplings like my cheeseburger dumpling are a great way to tell this new story. So are NFT dumplings.”

The selection will include 88 unique Dumpling Mafia Bosses character NFTs and 888 Dumpling Mafia membership cards with at least five different designs. The NFTs will be available for purchase exclusively at Coin Cloud’s website .

“This is the type of drawing that appeals to everyone from foodies to cartoon lovers to urban art connoisseurs, and caters to fans of Chef Shirley as well as Narrator,” said Chris McAlary, CEO of Coin Cloud. “That combination translates perfectly into NFT collectibles.”

Coin Cloud’s mission is Bringing Digital Currency to All™. The company’s nationwide network of DCMs enables customers to quickly and easily buy and sell over 40 digital assets with cash. The machines provide financial services options to the unbanked and underbanked while appealing to both digital currency beginners and experienced investors.

Coin Cloud DCMs offer Bitcoin (BTC) and over 40 other digital currency options, like Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI) and a range of stablecoins and DeFi tokens. The company also has a non-custodial wallet app designed to work seamlessly with Coin Cloud DCMs. This free mobile app gives users the power to completely control and manage their Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoins, as well as store, buy, sell, send or receive digital currency from anywhere in the world.

The locations of all Coin Cloud DCMs can be found at www.Coin.Cloud/dcms , and new installs are added to the map locator daily. For more information on Coin Cloud, visit www.Coin.Cloud or follow Coin Cloud on Twitter at @CoinCloudDCM .

