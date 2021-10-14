Fujifilm’s ASPIRE Cristalle Digital Mammography System Receives Health Canada Medical Device License

Mississauga, Ont., Canada, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Canada Inc. announced today that the company has received Health Canada medical device license for its ASPIRE Cristalle digital mammography solution, and announced its expansion of the partnership with Christie Innomed to offer the product with superior service in every province across the country. ASPIRE Cristalle is featured with Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT) technology, also known as 3D mammography. DBT is an advanced form of breast imaging that uses a low dose x-ray system to create three-dimensional images of the breasts, which can help radiologists better visualize lesions that can be obscured between varying layers of breast tissue.

“As a company that is steadfast in empowering clinicians to detect breast cancer at its earliest stage, we are proud to offer Fujifilm’s ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system to providers in the Canadian market with our long term partner, Christie Innomed,” said Hideaki Tsuda, President for FUJIFILM Canada, Inc. “The best method to detect breast cancer early is through annual mammograms, and an imaging facility having the right technology in place to detect potential cancerous tumors is critical for the patient. FUJIFILM Canada looks forward to expanding our relationships with hospitals and clinics to provide them with the women’s health solutions that will help increase patient comfort and advance breast health care in the community.”

Statistics from the Canadian Cancer Society indicate that breast cancer is the most common cancer among Canadian women, and is the second leading cause of death from cancer. The society also reported that one in eight women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime, and the stage at which breast cancer is detected influences the patient’s chance of survival. These unfortunate statistics underscore the importance of patients going for their yearly screenings.

The ASPIRE Cristalle with DBT combines Fujifilm’s Hexagonal Close Pattern (HCP) capture technology and intelligent image processing to optimize dose and contrast based on individual breast composition. The result is low dose and fast acquisition of high-quality images for all breast types. In addition, patients can experience a noticeable improvement in comfort during procedures with Fujifilm’s patented, flexible comfort paddle design, which provides gentle and even compression that is designed to adapt to patient curves.

“The availability and accessibility of women's health services is a priority for the Canadian health system, and Christie Innomed has been committed to women’s health for the past 30 years. We are proud and excited to launch this revolutionary mammography system, with our long-term partner Fujifilm. It will undoubtedly make a positive impact on our customers, Canadian radiologists, and technologists. Our mission has always been the same – to assist healthcare institutions to deliver the best care possible for the Canadian citizen.” Martin Roy, President and CEO, Christie Innomed.

Fujifilm digital radiography (DR) solutions offer clinicians workflow efficiencies while providing exceptional image quality at a low dose. Since the inception of FUJIFILM Canada Inc.’s Medical Systems Division in 2019, the company offers providers in the region with a broad range of digital radiography and women’s health solutions, including a variety of portable X-ray systems, a complete DR suite, a new generation of flat panel detectors and now a full field digital mammography solution with digital breast tomosynthesis.

Fujifilm’s ASPIRE Cristalle mammography system with DBT is available for purchase and shipping in Canada, beginning on October 1st, 2021. For more information about FUJIFILM Canada, please visit: https://www.fujifilm.com/ca/en/healthcare/medical-imaging/mammography/aspire-cristalle

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of Fujifilm products and services across a broad range of industries including consumer and commercial photo imaging, and industrial products. The Imaging Division includes instax® instant cameras and film, film and one-time-use cameras, photographic paper, digital printing equipment, personalized photo products, motion picture archival film, digital cameras, and products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Medical Systems Division offer solutions in diagnostic imaging technologies. Fujifilm industrial offerings include products for non-destructive testing and pressure measurement film. For more information, please visit www.Fujifilm.ca

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, highly functional materials, document solutions and imaging products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2021, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 106 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

About Christie Innomed

Christie Innomed develops, distributes, integrates and supports innovative medical equipment and software solutions. Our team of 200 experts provides clinical expertise to support our 1,500 healthcare sector clients from coast to coast. Together with our exclusive international partners, we bring healthcare innovations and global technologies to the Canadian market. Our industry-leading IT solutions support clinical decision-making to significantly improve patient care and workflow efficiency for better outcomes.

As Canada's leading multi-vendor imaging and biomedical services provider, we are a single point of contact that effectively addresses your needs to reduce clinical risk while improving financial performance. Our 65 years in the industry is a testimony of our commitment to excellence.

Contact: Michèle Gagnon / mgagnon@christieinnomed.com / (450) 472-9120 x2228