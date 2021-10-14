New to The Street T.V. Announces Four T.V. Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. P.T.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street T.V. announces the 248th T.V. broadcasting of its national syndicated show, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. P.T. on Fox Business Network , featuring the following four Companies and their businesses representatives:



1). Hapbee Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO.

2). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP) interview with Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO.

3). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

4). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Airing tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, the interview with Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB). Talking in-studio at NASDAQ with New to The Street T.V.'s Host Jane King, Mr. Shtern gives viewers an overview of the Hapbee Smart Wearable wellness product. Mr. Shtern gives the televised audience an overview of the worldwide size of the wellness marketplace and explains the wellness wearable products in this marketplace. The unique difference in the Hapbee Smart Wearable compared to other products is that the Hapbee Smart Wearable transmits a digital signal into the human brain. He explains how the human bioreceptors react to these digital signatures, which he describes as a "song." The Company's wearable comes downloaded with two digital blends, but the users can download other digital blends through a subscription offered at the Company. The molecular signature of compounds like caffeine, nicotine, CBD, and other relaxing sensations can provide the Smart Wearable end-users benefits, which don't have the usual side effects of oral consumption. Jane King gives her personal experience in using the product and looks forward to sharing more about her experience on future T.V. interviews as she continues using Smart Wearable. Yona's comprehensive marketing strategy explains the business proposition and the expected growth at Hapbee Technologies, Inc.

New to The Street T.V. airs tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, the interview with Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TNXP ) CEO, Seth Lederman. Talking in-studio at NASDAQ with the "New to The Street" T.V. Host Jane King, Mr. Lederman explains the Company's recently received FDA guidance on its TNX-1800. Recently, the Company entered into a collaboration with Columbia University in New York City , a scientific relationship that focuses on the COVID-19 immune responses by both people who recovered from COVID and those who were asymptomatic to the virus. Seth explains the differences between a live virus vaccine, which TNXP has in development, and the worldwide mRNA vaccines. He explains that the TNX-1800, a live vaccine, disables the COVID virus, limits forward transmissions, and can be a cheaper vaccine to deploy. Seth talks about the need for oral anti-viral pharmaceuticals to treat those infected with COVID-19. He sees clinical solid test results from the combination of the TNXP's oral product with Remdesivir . Before the interview concludes, Seth explains their unique relationship with himself, the Company, and Columbia University. He remains excited about the scientific outcomes of the recently announced collaborations over the science of in vitro T-cells for the future of vaccines.

Once again, on tonight's Thursday, October 14, 2021, New to The Street T.V. show welcomes back Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT). Alain provides T.V. Host Jan King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its SekurSuite® cybersecurity products for large and small corporate end-users. Owning their proprietary platform, not using any open-source codes, and never selling mined data, Alain explains why the Company continues to grow its subscriber base. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver. The uniqueness is that the receiver is protected even though not a subscriber to SWISF's services. Alain talks about the upcoming email web-based platform and the ease of the forthcoming downloadable application, which should be available by subscription soon, first Q1, 2022. The billboard ad displays the GlobeX Data's Sekur product on the NASDAQ building, the largest billboard in Time-Square, New York City, and other electronic billboards and media displays posted throughout New York City. Alain explains that, because of their sales and marketing campaigns, including these interviews on New to The Street T.V., the Company's revenues are up, the Company's stock price is up approximately 300% year to date, and the Company has over 2000 unique monthly subscribers. Forthcoming in 2022, GlobeX Data expects to launch a proprietary product based on the Sekur privacy platform as a competitive alternative to open-source ZOOM. He talks about the most recent "HACK" at Facebook, exposing over 3.8B users' data. As always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

Airing tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, on the New to The Street T.V. show, the in-studio interview at NASDAQ with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV). Talking with T.V.'s Host Jane King, Mr. Lai gives an overview of the Company's biomedical devices and its osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. A one-time treatment delivered by your veterinarian, the Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology injection, can show positive results for approximately 12 months or longer on osteoarthritis. Spryng™, classified as a biomedical device, helps reinforce the articulating cartilage barrier between the bones to protect the remaining cartilage and bone and improves joint function. With pet owners willing to spend thousands of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet owners and why he sees this upward trend continuing in pet care. Further, he highlights the use-of-proceeds of its capital raise and the Company's recent up-listing to the NASDAQ Market .

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB)

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) is a wearable magnetic field technology Company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radiofrequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others, available for purchase at www.Hapbee.com .

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP):

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring, and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix’s portfolio is primarily composed of immunology and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates. Tonix’s immunology portfolio includes a COVID-19 platform of product candidates to prevent and treat COVID-19, treat Long COVID, and detect functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix’s lead vaccine candidate for COVID-19, TNX-18001, is a live replicating vaccine based on Tonix’s recombinant pox vaccine (RPV) platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021 and expects to start a Phase 1 study in humans in the first half of 2022. TNX-35002 (sangivamycin) is a small molecule antiviral drug to treat acute COVID-19 and is in the pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) stage of development. TNX-102 SL3 (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) is a small molecule drug being developed to treat Long COVID, a chronic condition, and is also in the pre-IND stage. Finally, Tonix is developing TNX-21004, an in vivo diagnostic to measure the presence of functional T cell immunity to COVID-19. Tonix intends to initiate a first-in-human clinical study of TNX-21004 in the fourth quarter of 2021, pending IND clearance. Tonix’s immunology portfolio also includes biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s CNS portfolio consists of small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix’s lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL3, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia – www.tonixpharma.com . 1TNX-1800 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication. TNX-1800 is based on TNX-801, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, which is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox. 2TNX-3500 is an investigational new drug at the pre-IND stage of development and has not been approved for any indication. 3TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication. 4TNX-2100 is an investigational new biologic and has not been approved for any indication.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV):



PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on licensing and commercializing innovative medical devices for pets or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human bio-materials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time-efficient ways. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A vital component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique "Chat-By-Invites" feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 A.M. EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

