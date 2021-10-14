Aptive Environmental #12 in MountainWest Capital Network’s 2021 Utah 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental , one of the leading pest control companies in North America, today announced its inaugural ranking on MountainWest Capital Network’s “Utah 100” list as one of the state's fastest growing companies. Coming in at #12 in the 2021 ranking, Aptive was previously recognized as an “Emerging Elite” company in 2020 and 2018 and has now graduated to the esteemed Utah 100 list.

MountainWest Capital Network’s Utah 100 companies are ranked according to a weighted average calculation of percentage growth and dollar growth over the same five-year period. This year marked Aptive’s first year being eligible for the Top 100 award, following its 2015 founding. While 50% of startups fail within the first five years, Aptive has thrived during this time due to its direct-to-home sales strategy powered by proprietary software developed by in-house engineers with a personal growth-driven corporate culture. As a result, during its first five years in business, Aptive has generated over $745M in revenue. With its headquarters in Provo, Utah, the company currently services nearly 5,000 cities.

“Since our 2015 launch, Aptive has quickly become one of the fastest-growing pest control companies in North America among over 20,000 competitors. We are honored to also be recognized as one of the top companies in our home state,” said Vess Pearson, CEO and Co-Founder of Aptive. “I’m proud to work alongside our incredible team at Aptive and witness our continued explosive growth year over year, all made possible by our commitment to excellence.”

As the original independent business networking group in Utah, MountainWest Capital Network aims to celebrate and recognize achievements in the business community to foster ongoing success; educate, enlighten and provide expertise to business owners, investors and service providers; and facilitate strong business relationships for its members. For more information about the Utah 100 list, visit https://www.mwcn.org/utah-100/ .

To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com

Aptive provides residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

Janel Hlebak, 440-488-2537

Janel.Hlebak@finnpartners.com