$1.37 Billion Worldwide Extremity Products Industry to 2025 - Rising Prevalence of Orthopedic Conditions is Driving Growth

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Extremity Products Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the extremity products market and it is poised to grow by $1.37 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period. This report on the extremity products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions and rising investment and awareness. In addition, the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The extremity products market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing geriatric population as one of the prime reasons driving the extremity products market growth during the next few years.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. This report on extremity products market covers the following areas:

Extremity products market sizing

Extremity products market forecast

Extremity products market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading extremity products market vendors that include Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Colfax Corp., CONMED Corp., Exactech Inc., Extremity Medical LLC, In2Bones Global Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Skeletal Dynamics LLC, Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Also, the extremity products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The publisher's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Clinics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ASCs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Upper extremities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Lower extremities - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Colfax Corp.

CONMED Corp.

Exactech Inc.

Extremity Medical LLC

In2Bones Global Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Skeletal Dynamics LLC

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0moog