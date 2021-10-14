Plug Power Unveils the First HYVIA Hydrogen Renault Master Van at Plug Power Symposium

LATHAM, N.Y. and BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, France, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ : PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, will unveil today the HYVIA hydrogen ‘Renault Master Van H2-TECH prototype’ at the 2021 Plug Power Symposium, the first time the new hydrogen fuel cell powered van is being shown in North America.



“The Renault Master Van is a true game-changer and will serve a diverse array of industries throughout our ecosystem that need powerful, clean and efficient hydrogen mobility solutions,” said Andy Marsh, CEO for Plug Power. “Powered by our hydrogen fuel cell technology, these spacious commercial vehicles produce no emissions and boast a range well over 300 miles. We’re thrilled to be working with the Renault Group and HYVIA to transform industries throughout the world with the power and promise of green hydrogen.”

The zero emission Renault Master Van is equipped with a 30kW fuel cell engine, based on Plug Power’s ProGen technology platform. With over 12m3 of cargo volume, the new commercial vans are expected to be available in 2022, have a range over 300 miles (500 kilometers), and can be refueled in just minutes, making them ideal for any industry needing light commercial vehicles that transport goods and packages.

"I am proud to join Andy and his team at Plug Power to unveil our first Renault Master Van hydrogen prototypes,” said David Holderbach, President of HYVIA. “These powerful commercial vehicles are tailor-made for customers throughout the ecosystem that want to hit sustainability targets, or want hydrogen powered fleets that can go farther than conventional engines and be refueled in minutes, and all of this without CO2 emissions.”

The vehicle unveiled today is just part of the complete HYVIA ecosystem, which includes green hydrogen production (electrolyzers) and distribution (hydrogen refuelling stations), alongside a range of fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles (van, chassis, cab and citybus), complementary to battery electric vehicles.

Additional prototypes that Plug Power, Renault and HYVIA expect to unveil include:

Master Chassis Cab H2-TECH: a large van with even more cargo space (19m 3 ) and a range of 250km

) and a range of 250km Master Citybus H2-TECH: an urban minibus that can carry up to 15 passengers, ideal for businesses, municipalities and local public services, with a range of 300km.

To learn more about Plug Power and their work with HYVIA and the Renault Group, tune into the Plug Symposium today. Register at plugsymposium.com .

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions. The Company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology. As a result, the Company has deployed over 50,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The Company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers. Learn more at www.plugpower.com .

About HYVIA

“HY” for hydrogen, “VIA” for road: HYVIA paves a new way forward for carbon-free mobility, with hydrogen mobility solutions. Created in June 2021, HYVIA is a joint venture equally owned by Renault Group, a dominant player in the automotive industry, and Plug Power, a world leader in turnkey hydrogen and fuel cell solutions. Based in France, HYVIA offers a complete and unique ecosystem that includes light commercial vehicles with fuel cells, hydrogen refueling stations, supply of carbon-free hydrogen, services for financing and maintenance of fleets. Learn more at www.hyvia.eu

About Renault Group

Renault Group is at the forefront of a mobility that is reinventing itself. Strengthened by its alliance with Nissan and Mitsubishi Motors, and its unique expertise in electrification, Renault Group comprises 5 complementary brands - Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine and Mobilize - offering sustainable and innovative mobility solutions to its customers. Established in more than 130 countries, the Group has sold 2.9 million vehicles in 2020. It employs more than 170,000 people who embody its Purpose every day, so that mobility brings people closer. Ready to pursue challenges both on the road and in competition, Renault Group is committed to an ambitious transformation that will generate value. This is centred on the development of new technologies and services, and a new range of even more competitive, balanced and electrified vehicles. In line with environmental challenges, the Group’s ambition is to achieve carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040. Learn more at www.renaultgroup.com .

Plug Power Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc.(“PLUG”), including but not limited to statements about the expected commercial release in 2022 and expected additional vehicle prototypes. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of PLUG in general, see PLUG’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of PLUG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and PLUG undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

Plug Power Media Contact

Caitlin Coffee

Allison + Partners

plugPR@allisonpr.com

HYVIA Media Contact

Isabelle Behar

HYVIA Communications Director

+33 6 08 71 63 31

isabelle.behar@renault.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3d0a030-466b-48e9-a5a5-c7b056240dec