Transparent Energy Helps Large Buyers of Natural Gas and Electricity Navigate Skyrocketing Energy Costs

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparent Energy, the national leader in online energy procurement and advisory services, today announced it has successfully moved the majority of its large commercial, industrial, and institutional customers into long-term natural gas, electricity, and renewables contracts in advance of recent market volatility, reducing client exposure to skyrocketing natural gas prices. Using advanced hedging strategies and the power of dollar-cost averaging in combination with its leading market intelligence and auction-based procurement, Transparent Energy has helped, and is continuing to help, clients navigate market volatility and blunt the most severe impacts of rapidly escalating energy commodity costs.



Natural gas futures, which have more than doubled in 2021, face an inflection point this winter. With analysts predicting a cold winter could double natural gas futures yet again this year, the prospect of $10.00+ MMBtu natural gas – for reference, natural gas futures settled at $1.495 in July 2020 and are currently trading above $5.00 – is now a possibility.

In an effort to educate businesses on today’s complex energy markets and strategies to transact effectively within them, Transparent Energy is launching a webinar series, Natural Gas Now: Navigating Volatility, led by Luke McAuliffe, energy procurement expert and Transparent Energy President. The webinars will be tailored for C&I and Institutional energy buyers, Channel Partners, and Associations, and begin later this month. Registration details follow:

Channel Partners webinar, October 26 th at 2:00 p.m. EDT : Current and prospective channel partners, please contact Nancy at ngardner@transparentedge.com for an invitation to our exclusive Channel Partners webinar.





: Current and prospective channel partners, please contact Nancy at ngardner@transparentedge.com for an invitation to our exclusive Channel Partners webinar. Associations webinar, November 3 rd at 2:00 p.m. EDT : Associations looking to bring the benefits of energy procurement and advisory services to their members are asked to contact Jane at jseagraves@tranparentedge.com for a special invite to this event.





: Associations looking to bring the benefits of energy procurement and advisory services to their members are asked to contact Jane at jseagraves@tranparentedge.com for a special invite to this event. Energy Buyers webinar, November 9th at 2:00 p.m. EDT: Large commercial, industrial and institutional energy buyers (minimum monthly spend of $20,000/month recommended) are invited to register here or at https://bit.ly/3FFwx7A to attend.



“Since natural gas prices bottomed out in 2020, we’ve been on the record repeatedly urging our clients and prospects to lock in those savings and stay active in the market to take advantage of market dips,” said Paul Shagawat, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy. “We have thousands of clients who heeded that advice and are now well positioned to keep this major operating expense in check, while others will be forced to experience the bottom-line impact of 2- and even 3-fold energy commodity price increases. That said, there are still opportunities in the market and ongoing opportunities to improve procurement strategies and processes, which is why we urge energy buyers, and those who help them, to attend our webinar series.”

Added Dustin Scarpa, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Transparent Energy, “For over a decade now, we’ve been helping large energy buyers successfully navigate bull and bear energy markets. Today’s market volatility is not a first, and businesses that need to transact in this environment will benefit from the steady hand of an experienced market expert and proven energy procurement master. That’s the unequaled combination Transparent Energy lends to what is shaping up to be the most challenging energy-purchasing environment in recent memory.”

Note: As of the October settle (last day of September, 2021), natural gas priced at $5.841/MMBtu. On the same date last year, natural gas priced at $2.101.

About Transparent Energy

Transparent Energy is the go-to resource for C&I companies and institutions for energy procurement and energy advisory services. The company’s clients include large associations and automotive, education, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, private equity, real estate (REITS and property management), retail, and technology firms. With a proven process delivered by retail energy’s most experienced professionals and state-of-the-art online auction technology, Transparent Energy has driven hundreds of millions of dollars in operational savings for clients across North America. For more information, see www.transparentedge.com.

