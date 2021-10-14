Legacy Distribution Group, a Subsidiary of CBD Global Sciences, to Begin Distribution for FeelGood Superfoods

Denver, CO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3) (“CBD Global” or the “Company”), is pleased to share that it is adding new brands to its growing distribution channel.



Legacy Distribution Group, “Legacy Distribution” (Denver, CO) is one of the country’s first CBD-focused Direct Store Delivery (DSD) distributors. Dedicated to providing “Best in Class” products to its retailers, the company is focused on introducing both CBD and non-CBD product lines. CBD Global Sciences’ Legacy Distribution Group is excited to announce the addition of FeelGood Superfoods ® to its family of brands, a non-CBD product line. Legacy will be carrying the FeelGood Superfoods ® Immune Support Shots line and anticipates it to be a very successful product in their portfolio.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “I am excited to announce the addition of the Immune Support Shots from FeelGood Superfoods ®. This product line speaks for itself with a focus on quality and efficacy; the Immune Support Shots are a smart purchase that every person focused on the health of their immune system should make. I am confident that this product line will be in highflier for our company. It’s packed with organic supplements, tastes incredible and is being provided in a quick and affordable two ounce shot.”

ABOUT FEELGOOD SUPERFOODS®

FeelGood Organic Superfoods® launched in 2013 with the purpose of bringing new and affordable organic supplements to the market. Founder and CEO, Sebastien Hebbelinck, boasts over 25 years industry experience and has been building companies and brands with a reputation for excellence since 1994. Hebbelinck’s passion for nutrition combined with his innovative personality has allowed FeelGood Organic Superfoods® to develop unique supplement products that are specific to our brand. Their mission is to create purposefully innovative and wholesome products that enhance our customers’ health and support their well-being for an overall FeelGood Lifestyle. “It’s not simply about bringing new products to the marketplace. It’s also about providing the best possible products that will support our customers and improve their overall well-being.”

ABOUT CBD GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

CBD Global Sciences, Inc., is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two brands, branded under the name Aethics™ (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL (www.cannaoilshop.com), which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

CBD Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC (www.resinosa.com) and Legacy Distribution Group, (www.legacydistributiongroup.com), is delivering quality CBD products both in a retail and e-commerce formats nationwide. The Direct Store Delivery (DSD) provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories that are currently servicing over 750 C-store and large box retailers with expansion plans to exceed 5,000 stores in the next 12-24 months. With the soon to be added manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC, it will have the capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, (888) 401-2239, info@cbdglobalsciences.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future developments and the business and operations of the Corporation after the CSE listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; and delay or failure to receive board, shareholder, or regulatory approvals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.