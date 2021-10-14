Puma Exploration Identifies More High-Grade Gold Veins With up to 199 G/T* Au From Surface Sampling on Its Williams Brook Gold Property, Atlantic Canada

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to provide additional results, which include very high-grade gold assays of 199 g/t Au, 192 g/t Au, and 170.5 g/t Au, from the 2021 field exploration surface sampling program on the 100% controlled Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada.



Table 1. Selected High-Grade Grab Samples* Collected at Surface Between Lynx and Chubby Zones

Location Sample Utm X Utm Y Lithology Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Lynx-Chubby C099429 660268 5259314 Quartz Vein o/c 199.00 18.60 Lynx-Chubby C099436 660263 5259312 Quartz Vein o/c 192.00 36.20 Lynx-Chubby D279831 660259 5259307 Quartz Vein o/c 170.50 38.20 Lynx-Chubby C733348 660281 5259306 Quartz Vein o/c 52.10 1.88 Lynx-Chubby D279829 660257 5259296 Quartz Vein o/c 51.40 22.90 Lynx-Chubby C733344 660279 5259305 Quartz Vein o/c 50.40 2.75 Lynx-Chubby D279787 660286 5259367 Quartz Vein o/c 46.80 1.40 Lynx-Chubby C099424 660275 5259314 Quartz Vein o/c 46.00 6.29 Lynx-Chubby C099448 660281 5259314 Quartz Vein o/c 31.60 1.71 Lynx-Chubby D279673 660304 5259362 Quartz Vein o/c 31.00 2.74 Lynx-Chubby C099433 660265 5259313 Quartz Vein o/c 28.60 3.42 Lynx-Chubby C099431 660267 5259313 Quartz Vein o/c 26.30 3.43 Lynx-Chubby D279681 660304 5259360 Quartz Vein o/c 21.30 3.35 Lynx-Chubby C099437 660261 5259311 Quartz Vein o/c 19.50 2.13 Lynx-Chubby D279638 660290 5259347 Rhyolite o/c 18.95 1.35 Lynx-Chubby C099423 660276 5259314 Quartz Vein o/c 12.65 5.76 Lynx-Chubby D279818 660265 5259276 Rhyolite o/c 9.54 0.75 Lynx-Chubby D279752 660275 5259365 Quartz vein o/c 9.19 0.81 Lynx-Chubby C099445 660279 5259314 Quartz Vein o/c 9.02 2.40 Lynx-Chubby D279763 660278 5259364 Quartz vein o/c 8.81 0.99 Lynx-Chubby C099497 660263 5259341 Quartz Vein o/c 7.46 0.27 Lynx-Chubby D279513 660289 5259307 Quartz Vein o/c 6.73 2.19 Lynx-Chubby D279555 660267 5259359 Quartz vein o/c 6.29 0.45 Lynx-Chubby C099464 660258 5259325 Quartz Vein o/c 5.83 0.10 Lynx-Chubby C099430 660268 5259313 Quartz Vein o/c 5.69 2.59 Lynx-Chubby D279830 660259 5259297 Quartz Vein o/c 5.35 8.27

* Selected rock grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style

The systematic surface sampling program was conducted along the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) between the Lynx and Chubby Gold Zones, following the 2021 spring-summer stripping and detailed mapping operations. The significant new grab samples are illustrated in Figure 1.

The first 380 surface grab samples received, so far, illustrate perfectly the very high-grade gold enrichment contact between the sediments and the rhyolite. The arithmetic average of the 380 new samples collected is 3.14 g/t Au which includes all the results from below detection limit to a maximum value of 199 g/t Au. A total of 103 samples returned values over 0.3 g/t Au including 66 that assayed better than 1.0 g/t Au. The assay results from an additional 214 samples from the current systematic surface sampling program between the Lynx and Chubby Gold Zones are still pending and are shown on Figure 1 towards the Chubby Gold Zone.

INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT WILLIAMS BROOK GOLD PROJECT



The core-oriented maiden drill campaign was completed on August 20, 2021. It consisted of 18 holes for a total of 2,360 meters that tested a 200-meter segment of the 700-meter-long O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT). The assay results for the first six holes were released mid-September and all six (6) holes intersected significant gold mineralisation including the discovery hole WB21-02 that cut 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 meters from surface, including 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 meters and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 meters. The assays are pending for the remaining 12 drill holes.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO, stated: "Once again our Williams Brook Gold Project rewards us with tremendous gold results from our grab sampling program. We proved that the assays from surface grab samples can be duplicated by the drilling results. The first six (6) holes released (see news 15/09/2021) are representative of the mineralisation outlined at surface and we are extremely confident that the next drill campaign will be a success”.

Puma's technical team continues to better define and extend the gold zones on surface by prospecting, trenching, stripping, and intense sampling in preparation for the next drilling campaign scheduled for later in 2021. Also, a ground IP geophysical test survey is in progress over the OGT to see if the high-grade gold zones have a specific geophysical signature. Current work programs are highlighted in Figure 2.

O’NEIL GOLD TREND (OGT)



The O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) is a pervasive altered and brecciated rhyolite unit hosting significant gold showings and occurrences followed by trenching and drilling over a strike length of 700 meters. The geophysical signature of the OGT is expressed over 7km. The favourable unit (rhyolite) is similar and parallel to the structures hosting the “Williams 1” and “Williams 2” Gold Zones where previous operator drilled in 2008, 54.2 g/t Au over 2.8 meters and 1 g/t Au over 23 meters.

These trends are interpreted to be related to a major rifting in the New Brunswick Geological events and could represent a low sulphidation epithermal gold system. Along the OGT, the width of the rhyolite varies from 5 to 250 meters with an average apparent thickness of 150 meters.

Discovery hole WB21-02 intersected 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 meters from surface. The mineralised and altered zone drilled includes two main high-grade intercepts of 9.88 g/t Au over 8.60 meters and 46.94 g/t Au over 3.85 meters. All the six (6) first holes intersected significant high-grade gold quartz veins and quartz networks within the altered and mineralised rhyolite.

High-Grade Selected Grab Samples Assays on the Prolific O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT)*: O’Neil Gold Zone: 128.5 g/t Au, 44.4 g/t Au, 38.8 g/t Au, 32.8 g/t Au, 23.1 g/t Au Pepitos Gold Zone: 52.1 g/t Au, 16.1 g/t Au, 15.0 g/t Au, 13.1 g/t Au, 4.87 g/t Au Lynx Gold Zone: 241.0 g/t Au, 79.8 g/t Au, 74.2 g/t Au, 63.5 g/t Au, 58.4 g/t Au Chubby Zone Area: 3.5 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Au, 1.2 g/t Au, 0.45 g/t Au Moose Gold Zone: 2.4 g/t Au, 2.1 g/t Au, 1.3 g/t Au, 1.1 g/t Au

* Selected rock grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade or style

QUALIFIED PERSONS



Dominique Gagné, PGeo, independent qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Mr. Gagné is independent of the Company.

QUALITY ASSURANCE/QUALITY CONTROL (QA/QC)



Rock samples were bagged, sealed and sent to the facility of ALS CHEMEX in Moncton, New Brunswick where each sample is dried, crushed, and pulped. The samples were crushed to 70% less than 2mm, riffle split off 1kg, pulverise split to better than 85% passing 75 microns (Prep-31B). A 30-gram subsplit from the resulting pulp was then subjected to a fire assay (Au-ICP21). Other screen sizes available. Duplicate 50g assay on screen undersize. Assay of entire oversize fraction.

ABOUT PUMA EXPLORATION



Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious and base metals projects in early to advanced stages located in the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. Great efforts will be made by the Company in the coming years to deploy its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) in order to generate maximum value for shareholders with low shares dilution.



Learn more by consulting www.explorationpuma.com for further information on Puma.



Marcel Robillard, President, (418) 750-8510; president@explorationpuma.com

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

