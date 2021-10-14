The Nifty Company Announces Groundbreaking Digital Dice Gaming NFTs

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿ ﻿via CryptoCurrencyWire -- After minting more than 1,000,000 NFTs through the best-selling Blockchain Heroes digital collectible set, the team behind well-known collections in the crypto space have set their aims on revolutionary gaming NFTs for a new generation of video games.

For a preview of what is coming, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=820kUO1yuug



Draco Dice are a set of more than 3,300 unique, individually-curated dice guaranteed to please dice collectors and NFT enthusiasts alike. The first edition dice are set to release on Saturday, November 6th at 12 noon EST with a mobile game coming in early 2022. Owners will be able to play head-to-head with other collectors in a winner-take-all format.



“Dice are a reflection of transcendental patterns, inspired by the geometric perfection which fills nature. Draco Dice are an exploration of the untapped potential in that beauty - that’s why they’re so visually appealing!” said Draco Dice creator Zach Comm. “Kicking off utility with ‘Draco Dice: Skirmish’ is an absolute thrill on the grounds that I’ve never seen a dice-based spin on the collectible games that our culture has celebrated for decades, and it’s hard to believe that ‘Skirmish’ is only the beginning.”



The trailblazing set of gaming NFTs will be for sale in packs of various quantities at 12 noon EST on the launch date at DracoDice.com. The first edition “portal” boxes will be sold solely for WAX cryptocurrency (WAXP Tokens) with each pack of gaming NFTs delivering surprises since the dice in every pack are randomly generated. Each box will contain a complete set of six dice featuring the conventional shapes of 4-sided, 6-sided, 8-sided, 10-sided, 12-sided and 20-sided in random variations and rarities.



With all original artwork created by veteran Hasbro and Disney illustrator, Clark Mitchell, Draco Dice feature stunning variations and finishes for pieces, such as wood, plastic, glass, metal, porcelain, jelly and stone. Unlike many NFTs today, Draco Dice are not procedurally generated. They are beautifully and lovingly crafted to delight collectors and enthusiasts alike.



“After covering the NFT space for four years and producing over one million highly-demanded NFTs to sell-out audiences, we’ve had an opportunity to understand the needs of gamers in a new digital world,” said Nifty Company CEO Joel Comm. He continued, “Collectors are seeking utility, portability and fun in their gaming NFTs. Draco Dice provides the roadmap to making this dream a reality.”



Since the dawn of human history, dice have been ingrained in cultures as a tool for pitting luck and strategy against friends, neighbors and rivals. Their use in board games, pop culture, roleplaying and simple wagers makes dice the single most permanent fixture the realm of games has on our heritage. With this in mind, Draco Dice are designed to become a new standard for digital assets that are usable by other game developers. Brands from all industries will be invited to create their own Draco Dice designs to be released via the original collection, and to leverage existing Draco Dice to power up their own games.



While initially released on the WAX blockchain, Draco Dice plans on being one of the first cross-blockchain gaming NFTs welcoming users of Ethereum, Polygon, Flow and other popular chains to the collection. These are truly NFTs with unprecedented cross-blockchain agility leveraging ‘NFT Anywhere’ technology.



WAX digital collectibles are blockchain-based NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Each WAX NFT is one-of-a-kind, featuring unique characteristics that differentiate it from every other item in the collection. Because WAX NFTs are blockchain-based, they can be instantly authenticated as genuine and can never be duplicated. WAX is used by other top brands globally including Atari, Capcom, Funko and DeadMau5.



To be notified of announcements and launch information, everyone is invited to join the free Discord community at http://discord.gg/dracodice.



Press Contact:

Joel Comm @The Nifty Company, Inc.

joel@niftycompany.com

1-657-200-5635

Wire Service Contact

CryptoCurrencyWire (CCW)

New York, New York

www.CryptoCurrencyWire.com

212.994.9818 Office

Editor@CryptoCurrencyWire.com

﻿

Attachment