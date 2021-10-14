Plug Power Hosts 2021 Plug Symposium

LATHAM, N.Y., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a leading provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions for the global green hydrogen economy, is today holding its third annual Plug Symposium. Featuring more than two dozen global presenters, executives and thought leaders, this year’s event has attracted a record 5,000 attendees from around the world.



Built around the theme of “Here Comes Green Hydrogen”, Plug Power executives will showcase the company’s progress in building a green hydrogen ecosystem, and will unveil new partnerships and product offerings that will help its global customers achieve their business and sustainability goals.

Symposium highlights include:

Establishing long-term 2025 guidance of $3 billion in annual sales

Updating 2022 sales guidance to $825-850 million, 65% growth over 2021

Executing a definitive agreement to acquire Applied Cryo Technologies, a leading provider of technology, equipment and services for the transportation, storage and distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases

Announcing partnership with Fortescue Future Industries for a 50-50 joint venture to build a Gigafactory in Queensland, Australia

Unveiling HyVia hydrogen fuel cell-powered van prototype in North America, to be highlighted in remarks from Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault Group, Plug Power JV partner

Confirming plan for 500 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen generation capacity by the end of 2025, which will include installing 13 green hydrogen plants by the end of 2025

Projecting ambitious electrolyzer sales of over 100 megawatts (MW) by 2022, which will generate 50 tons per day of green hydrogen



“I’d like to thank our presenters and our thousands of guests who will be committing their time to attending the 2021 Plug Symposium,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug Power. “The promise of green hydrogen is here today - driven by Plug Power’s innovation and the vision of our customers.”

