'Top Haunts' in the US Named in Time for Halloween

Haunted Attraction Association Recognizes Best in the Business

| Source: Haunted Attraction Association Haunted Attraction Association

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween is almost here, as well as the opening of haunted attractions and haunted houses across the U.S. Each year the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the official association in the haunt industry, names the "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country. To be designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of HAA while also satisfying a list of 10 criteria related to the mission of HAA - to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry experts.

"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Spencer Terry. "The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety."

These attractions are now open. We encourage people to attend this group of amazing attractions and for the media to promote their safety and recognition.Here is the list of the official 2021 "HAA Top Haunted Attractions," which can also be found here.

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & LaboratoryAkron, OH
Creepy Hollow Haunted HouseRosharon, TX
Factory Of TerrorCanton, OH
Fear FactorySalt Lake City, UT
Fear FairSeymour, IN
Fear FarmGlendale, AZ
Field of ScreamsMountville, PA
Field of Screams MTVictor, MT
Fright NightsWest Palm Beach, FL
Fright Nights WVDaniels, WV
FrightlandMiddletown, DE
Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream ParkPalermo, NY
Ghostly ManorSandusky, OH
Halloween Nights at Eastern State PenitentiaryPhiladelphia, PA
Haunted HollowRockwood, PZ
Haunted Hotel - LouisvilleLouisville, KY
Haunted Hunt Club FarmVirginia Beach, VA
Headless HorsemanUlster Park, NY
Hobb's GroveSanger, CA
House of TormentAustin, TX
Hundred Acres ManorPittsburgh, PA
Hysterium Haunted AsylumFort Wayne, IN
Legends of FearShelton, CT
Los Angeles Haunted HayrideLos Angeles, CA
Nashville NightmareNashville, TN
New Orleans NightmareNew Orleans, LA
Niles Scream ParkNiles, MI
Reapers RevengeScranton, PA
ShocktoberfestSinking Spring, PA
Sinister Tombs Haunted HouseEastview, KY
Spook Hollow ILLMarquette Heights, Il
Spooky RanchColumbia Station, OH
Stillwell ManorAnderson, IN
Terror in the CornErie, CO
Terror on the FoxAppleton, WI
The Dent SchoolhouseCincinnati, OH
The Devil's AtticLouisville, KY
The Haunted FarmHendersonville, NC
The Haunted HydroFremont, OH
13th Floor Haunted House DenverDenver, CO
13th Floor Haunted House PhoenixPhoenix, AZ
13th Floor Haunted House San AntonioSan Antonio, TX
USS NightmareNewport, KY
Wiard's Orchards' Night TerrorsYpsilanti, MI
Woods of Terror Greensboro, NC

About The Haunted Attraction Association

The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association in the haunt industry, serves as the voice of the haunted attraction industry. Our mission is to promote our worldwide network of haunted attractions including Haunted Houses, Haunted Hayrides, Scream Parks, Mega-Haunts, Halloween Festivals, Haunted Outdoor Trails, Corn Mazes, and Amusement Park Halloween Events. Our goal is to protect our customers through education and networking of our members. Visit www.hauntedattractionassociation.com or call 616-439-4220. 

Like the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hauntedattractionassociation and follow HAA on Twitter to see the Official Halloween Countdown at https://twitter.com/HAAHaunts.

# # #

Related Images






Image 1: Top Haunts



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Top Haunts

Tags

Halloween Haunted Haunted House

Contact Data