'Top Haunts' in the US Named in Time for Halloween

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halloween is almost here, as well as the opening of haunted attractions and haunted houses across the U.S. Each year the Haunted Attraction Association (HAA), the official association in the haunt industry, names the "Top Haunted Attractions" across the country. To be designated, attractions must be recognized as a member of HAA while also satisfying a list of 10 criteria related to the mission of HAA - to protect customers, promote haunted attractions, and educate industry experts.

"The most important aspect of our jobs is prioritizing visitor safety," said HAA President Spencer Terry. "The Top Haunts certification rewards those attractions that have been in operation for at least 10 years and are not only leaders in delivering some of the best attractions in the business, but also in setting the bar high for best practices in safety."

These attractions are now open. We encourage people to attend this group of amazing attractions and for the media to promote their safety and recognition.Here is the list of the official 2021 "HAA Top Haunted Attractions," which can also be found here.

Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory Akron, OH Creepy Hollow Haunted House Rosharon, TX Factory Of Terror Canton, OH Fear Factory Salt Lake City, UT Fear Fair Seymour, IN Fear Farm Glendale, AZ Field of Screams Mountville, PA Field of Screams MT Victor, MT Fright Nights West Palm Beach, FL Fright Nights WV Daniels, WV Frightland Middletown, DE Frightmare Farms Haunted Scream Park Palermo, NY Ghostly Manor Sandusky, OH Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary Philadelphia, PA Haunted Hollow Rockwood, PZ Haunted Hotel - Louisville Louisville, KY Haunted Hunt Club Farm Virginia Beach, VA Headless Horseman Ulster Park, NY Hobb's Grove Sanger, CA House of Torment Austin, TX Hundred Acres Manor Pittsburgh, PA Hysterium Haunted Asylum Fort Wayne, IN Legends of Fear Shelton, CT Los Angeles Haunted Hayride Los Angeles, CA Nashville Nightmare Nashville, TN New Orleans Nightmare New Orleans, LA Niles Scream Park Niles, MI Reapers Revenge Scranton, PA Shocktoberfest Sinking Spring, PA Sinister Tombs Haunted House Eastview, KY Spook Hollow ILL Marquette Heights, Il Spooky Ranch Columbia Station, OH Stillwell Manor Anderson, IN Terror in the Corn Erie, CO Terror on the Fox Appleton, WI The Dent Schoolhouse Cincinnati, OH The Devil's Attic Louisville, KY The Haunted Farm Hendersonville, NC The Haunted Hydro Fremont, OH 13th Floor Haunted House Denver Denver, CO 13th Floor Haunted House Phoenix Phoenix, AZ 13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio San Antonio, TX USS Nightmare Newport, KY Wiard's Orchards' Night Terrors Ypsilanti, MI Woods of Terror Greensboro, NC

About The Haunted Attraction Association

The Haunted Attraction Association, the only official association in the haunt industry, serves as the voice of the haunted attraction industry. Our mission is to promote our worldwide network of haunted attractions including Haunted Houses, Haunted Hayrides, Scream Parks, Mega-Haunts, Halloween Festivals, Haunted Outdoor Trails, Corn Mazes, and Amusement Park Halloween Events. Our goal is to protect our customers through education and networking of our members. Visit www.hauntedattractionassociation.com or call 616-439-4220.

