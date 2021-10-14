365 Connect Adds to Iconic Award Wall With Receipt of WebAward for Its Digi.Lease AI Powered Platform

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 365 Connect, the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry, announced today that the company has received a WebAward for its Digi.Lease AI-powered chatbot platform . This prestigious, global award recognizes 365 Connect's dedication to delivering innovation in today's changing world.

The WebAwards is the longest-running international award competition dedicated to setting the standard of excellence for website development. Award winners are given the recognition, satisfaction, and validation that their work is highly regarded by their industry peers. This year's competition boasted thousands of entries from across the globe, with entrants ranging from corporate marketing and communication departments to media conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies.

365 Connect was recognized for its industry-first chatbot platform, Digi.Lease, which serves as a conversational leasing agent, designed to book and broadcast livestream tours, schedule amenity use, display leasing information and arrange in-person meetings with limitation logic. The intuitive, AI-powered chatbot was created to assist on-site staff and extend operations. Rethinking how the multifamily sector interacts and transacts with prospective and existing renters, Digi.Lease continues to expand upon its capabilities to meet the rapidly changing needs of the rental housing industry.

Administered by the Web Marketing Association, The WebAwards winning entries were selected by an international panel of industry-leading innovative professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts. The judges represent a "Who's Who" of acclaimed advertising, marketing, and media firms, including Facebook, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, Sony, and many others.

365 Connect CEO Kerry W. Kirby responded, "We are excited to have our efforts acknowledged on a global level and feel truly honored to receive this highly acclaimed award. As the world radically shifts the way we work, educate our children, and manage our health, the need for contactless solutions has never been greater. It is our goal to continue to evolve our offerings, help our customers transform their operations, and serve our increasingly digitized society."

With an array of highly coveted technology awards, 365 Connect is revolutionizing the multifamily housing industry with a dynamic platform built on modern-cloud architecture and flexible infrastructure. The platform consumes, integrates, and displays data to streamline operations without sacrificing a seamless user experience. Today, many of the nation's most respected multifamily housing operators utilize 365 Connect to unify their processes and create efficient workflows.

ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to delivering an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connect empowers property managers to accelerate conversions, simplify transactions, and elevate services. Learn how 365 Connect is leveraging its legacy of continuous innovation to solve tomorrow's challenges today at 365connect.com

