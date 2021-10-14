Zachys Announces the First Two Live Wine Auctions in Two Years

New York City, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zachys is thrilled to announce the first two live, in-person auctions in nearly two years, on October 27 and December 10 & 11.

The October 27 auction will be split into two sessions.

Fine & Rare Wines & Spirits (lots 1-686) kicks off at Zuma in New York City at 2pm EST. It will be followed by The X Factor, lots 1001-1534, immediately after. Hors d'oeuvres will be served at 2pm, dinner for the evening session. Both sessions will be "BYO" with guests bringing wine to supplement wines from the collection being poured.

To RSVP please send your name and proof of vaccination to aopromolla@zachys.com.

The multivendor sale includes a phenomenal selection of white Burgundy: Coche-Dury, Domaine Leflaive, Raveneau, DRC. There are also case lots of Rousseau, Roumier, more DRC, and Dujac. The “lead consignment” which Zachys has named “The Spice of Life,” is a stunner, and includes more Harlan large formats than have been in auction in years, as well as a 12-pack of 1990 Le Pin, among other gems. This consignment also has a counterpart: a single-owner online sale in October, also called “The Spice of Life,” live October 14-25, and a retail offering.

Immediately following the multivendor sale is the highlight of the day, a true "Evening Sale" of epic proportions: The X Factor, which will begin at approximately 6:30pm EST. As the title of the collection suggests, there’s just something extra about this Single Owner even among the upper echelon of cellars. The X Factor is only for the discerning palate, for those drinkers who have stopped dabbling and doubled down on the alpha and omega of wine. For example, there's a methuselah (yes 6 whole liters) of 1993 Romanée-Conti, a full case of 1999 Echezeaux Henri Jayer for Georges Jayer, a Bordeaux section containing nearly every giant of the past 40 years such as ‘82 Mouton, ‘90 Margaux, ‘89 Haut Brion, ’82 Lafite, and then there are the cases of multi vintage Krug!

The auction will be a “BYO” event, and dinner will be served for the evening session for registered bidders. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served for the day session.

To bid in the auction email Bid@zachys.com. To RSVP, email aopromolla@zachys.com and include proof of vaccination per NYC regulations.

In addition, Zachys has just announced the Vault IV, which will be the top single-owner sale of 2021 on December 10 & 11. Be sure to sign up for Zachys mailing list at the bottom of https://auction.zachys.com/to get updates.