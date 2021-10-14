North America Fats and Oils Market to Hit 36.60 Million Tonnes by 2026 | Soybean Oil to Emerge Dominant in Future, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research, the North America fats and oils market is anticipated to reach 36.60 million tonnes from 25.92 million tonnes, rising at a CAGR of 4.49% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The market is expected to witness faster growth on account of rising consumption of healthy oils such as olive oil, rapeseed oil, and others.





Presence of Omega-3 and Omega-6 Fatty Acids in Oils and Fats is a Key Factor Driving North America Fats and Oils Market Growth

On the basis of application, the food application segment is likely to hold more than 2/3rd share of the market. This is because of the increasing demand for fats and oils from the food and beverage industries in the region. Use of fats and oils in food applications is anticipated to rise at a steady 3.22% CAGR in the forecast duration.

On the other side, the soybean oil segment is anticipated to dominate North America fats and oils market in terms of vegetable oils, with an approximate share of 50%. This is owing to the high use of soybean oil for food as well as industrial applications. Likewise, the demand for corn oil and canola oil is also anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years because of the presence of micronutrients such as omega-3 and omega -6 fatty acids in them. This segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.06% in the foreseeable future.





Increasing Adoption of Unsaturated Fats and Oils to Boost Market

The oils and fats market in North America is witnessing growth due to diverse factors. These include the rising adoption of unsaturated oils and fats such as rapeseed and canola by food processing and food service industries. In addition, the rise in healthcare expenditure of people living in Canada and the U.S is fueling the demand for oils and fats in North America. Since oils and fats are important ingredients for preparing various food products, it has huge demand in the market. Fats and oils are often used to improve the texture, appearance, and flavor of the food item when used in appropriate amount. These factors also expected to boost North America oils and fats market revenue.

The unhealthy lifestyle of people and their uncertain diet patterns may hamper the overall fats and oils market in North America. Meanwhile, coconut oil is considered as a rich source of fatty acid that is immune to various pathogens such as bacteria.

Nevertheless, rising health consciousness among people and the augmenting trend of health conscious diet are anticipated to fuel demand for healthy oils and fats that will further bring lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the long run.





Rising Trend of Eat Healthy- Stay Healthy to Propel Demand for Market

The competitive landscape of North America fats and oils market is fragmented with the presence of many large and small players, each one trying to stand out in the crowd and generate more to the most revenues. Players are investing huge sums for research and development in order to come out with unique techniques to extract fats and oils from their natural sources.

Some of the players operating in the north America fats and oils market are Associated British Foods Plc (ABF), Louis Dreyfus Company, Incobrasa Industries, Ag Processing, Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Viterra Inc., Perdue Agribusiness, Riceland Foods, Bunge North America, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and others.





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on Parent/Related Market Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions

North America Fast & Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Vegetable Fats & Oils Animal Fats & Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Food Use Non-food Use Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Soybean Oil Canola Oil Corn Oil Palm Kernel Oil Olive Oil Cottonseed Oil Sunflower Oil Sesame Oil Linseed Oil Castor Oil Lard Tallow Fish Oil Butter Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!





