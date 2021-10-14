Natural Vitamin E Market to Worth USD 1,187.59 Million by 2026; Rise in Demand from Geriatric Population to Aid Expansion, Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the natural vitamin e market is anticipated to witness progressive growth and rise from a value of USD 672.18 Million to USD 1,187.59 Million. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026 and the market is prognosticated to grow at a CAGR of 7.54%. Based on type, the market is dominated by tocopherols on account of its high functionality.

The research foresees the global natural vitamin E market to witness exponential growth on account of the collaborative efforts taken by companies in their new report. For instance, a company collaboration was announced between DSM and Nenter & Co. Inc. in China on January 2019. In this deal DSM will own about 75% of the shareholding including all products and related assets for Vitamin E in the collab company.

The report offers a qualitative and quantitative approach to the global market with prime emphasis on growth drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities. It also offers insights into innovations that will help market vendors chalk out strategies and invest accordingly in the forecast duration for better outcomes.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/natural-vitamin-e-market-101591





Rising Awareness about Health Benefits of Vitamin E to promote Growth

The rise in demand for vitamin E from geriatric nutrition is a major factor in increasing the demand for natural vitamin E capsules. It is used excessively in geriatric supplements claiming to help address vitamin deficiency. Rise in awareness about the importance of vitamins in the body, supported with regulatory authorities are also aiding to the expansion of the market for natural vitamin E in food.

Natural vitamin E sources can be found in various food items such as corn products, fats, eggs, milk, oily fish, cheese, and others. The increasing demand for natural vitamin E food supplements, coupled with the surge in awareness among consumers about the benefits of consuming food rich in vitamin E sources, will also boost the market globally. Besides this, the increasing demand for natural additives and ingredients is also increasing the demand for products guaranteeing vitamin E content in them. Furthermore, the rise in beauty standards and the popularity of using natural ingredients to enhance and maintain natural beauty are also promoting the growth of natural vitamin E sources in the market.

On the flip side, high cost associated with natural sources of vitamin E may cause hindrance to the growth of the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the increasing awareness about multiple benefits offered by natural vitamin E products is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast duration.





Use of Vitamin E in Cosmeceuticals will Help North America Witness Steady Growth

As per natural vitamin E market trends, Asia Pacific is currently holding the geographical dominance. This is owing to the immense growth of the market in India and China market. The rise in demand for nutraceuticals and vitamins in the Indian market has witness high growth rate and will help the regional market earn attractive revenue. Furthermore, multinational companies are trying to expand their market in untouched areas of Asia Pacific in order to set their bases and earn large revenue during the forecast period. This is further anticipated to help Asia continue its dominance in the coming years.

On the other side, North America market is growing at a steady pace with U.S. as the leading consumer of natural vitamin E capsules for skin. The use of Vitamin E in cosmetic products and fortified foods are further expected to help this region grow remarkably.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/natural-vitamin-e-market-101591





Some of the companies operating in the global natural vitamin E market include:

Nature's Bounty Co.

Healthful International Co., Ltd. (HSF)

Amway Corporation

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Puritan's Pride

Organic Technologies

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

BASF SE





Major Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/ Related Markets Vitamins Market Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments- Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Tocopherols Tocotrienols By Application (Value) Dietary Supplements Food and Beverages Cosmetics Others By Region North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Natural Vitamin E Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Type (Value) Tocopherols Tocotrienols By Application (Value) Dietary Supplements Food and Beverages Cosmetics Others By Country (Value) U.S. Canada Mexico



TOC Continued…!





Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/natural-vitamin-e-market-101591





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd