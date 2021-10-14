INDI EV Launches Revolutionary INDI ONE Electric Smart Car

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDI EV, a company specializing in the design of the next generation of electric vehicles, announces the launch of the revolutionary INDI ONE, a five-passenger family crossover representing the future of smart mobility. The first vehicle to have an integrated supercomputer specifically to enrich the driving and digital life experience, INDI ONE is a vehicle that allows drivers to create content and engage with audiences, assists with everyday life tasks, and offers an impressive range of customizable hardware and software features.

Created in Los Angeles, the INDI ONE is unique from other electric vehicles in the space thanks to its VIC (Vehicle Integrated Computer), the first ever in-vehicle integrated supercomputer. Supported by an open-sourced network and Software Development Kit for third-party developers, VIC is an integrated supercomputer offering any array of media hardware as the central heart and offers services such as Life Assistant, a personalized virtual assistant equipped to learn your habits and enhance your life.

"We at INDI EV saw a disconnect in the software experience when consumers transition from using their computers and phones to getting into their cars," said Andre Hudson, INDI EV Head of Design. "Enabled by an electric vehicle platform, we saw an opportunity to bridge this gap and elevate what your vehicle can enable you to do with INDI ONE. We see cars as more than just a mode of transportation but as a device that empowers the 'you do you' mentality. Through smart design, artificial intelligence, and unparalleled customization features, we're expanding the horizons of how your vehicle can support your life."

Not just your typical onboard computer, VIC is enhanced by a supercomputer capable of playing the latest-generation games. Additionally, VIC's advanced software allows riders to capture content while on trips with the many interior and exterior cameras, live stream videos, and even shoot, edit and upload content to the cloud - all from inside the vehicle.

To maximize user safety, INDI EV also developed the HALO ADAS (advanced driver-assistance system) Warning System, a suite of safety features consolidating all directional ADAS warnings into one place, easily visible to the driver. Fit with the HALO steering wheel, INDI EV aims to increase ADAS warning efficiency by providing one place for all warnings, using a strategy that is intuitive for all drivers to understand regardless of previous ADAS experience.

The launch edition of INDI ONE is targeted to arrive in the last quarter of 2022 with an expected MSRP of USD $45,000. The launch edition will float on an adjustable air-ride suspension, maximizing both off-road clearance and aerodynamic efficiency. The all-wheel-drive platform contains a modularized 95KW battery capable of a 275-mile range and a zero to 60 time of five and a half seconds, with 22-inch wheels adding to the athletic stance. INDI EV was also developed to be conscious of the impact on future generations. The company's supplier network provides recyclable materials with shorter production times, resulting in less energy and a lower carbon footprint.

The INDI ONE will be on view at INDI EV's Beverly Hills showroom at 9655 Wilshire Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90212 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 by scheduled tour. Online ordering will be open to the public in early 2022.

For more information on the launch of INDI ONE, please visit www.driveindi.com/

ABOUT INDI EV

INDI EV is the future of smart mobility. Created in Los Angeles in 2017, INDI EV specializes in the design of the next generation of electric vehicles. The company's first model, INDI ONE, is a smart electric car with the sector's first onboard supercomputer. The INDI EV ecosystem contains a portfolio of game engine technology, content development, global publishing, mobile platforms, SIM cards, hardware, and VR products to support creative endeavors.

