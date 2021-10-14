Across International Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across International has successfully achieved its ISO 9001: 2015 certification. This is an international standard for a quality management system (QMS). This is just one more step towards delivering on its commitment to meet and exceed client and customer satisfaction. Both NJ and NV facilities are ISO 9001:2015 certified.

Overall, it is a rigorous evaluation process. This process includes quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances. All of these processes work to identify corrective actions that eliminate non-conformance to the quality management standard.

Above all, as an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, Across International will follow the requirements, specifications, guidelines and characteristics set forth by this certification. Further, the company will ensure to consistently offer material processing equipment and services that meet world-class standards.

The ISO 9001 certification clearly demonstrates that the company has robust and defined procedures in place in all business areas. The company will continuously challenge itself to improve its equipment and services to meet or exceed the needs and expectations of customers, while always complying with regulations and specifications.

The company will continually keep up with the gold standard in Quality Assurance in Design, Development, Production, Installation and Servicing.

About Across International

Across International is an industry leader in the manufacture of laboratory, and material processing equipment. Our company's mission is as simple as it is profound, to empower those advancing science by offering innovative and high-quality equipment, along with the best customer support. As such, we're fully committed to providing uncompromising reliability, innovation, and value to our customers. For additional information, visit acrossinternational.com

Lab managers who would like to discuss specific needs for lab equipment should contact quotes@acrossinternational.com.

Contact Information

Across International

Address: 111 Dorsa Ave, Livingston, NJ- 07039, U.S.

Phone Number: 973-309-7230

Email: grace.qiu@acrossinternational.com

