BeyondEdge Announces the Establishment of New Advisory Board

DALLAS, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondEdge is disrupting the Enterprise Corporate LAN industry with the only true Software-Defined Local Area Network (SD-LAN). Today, BeyondEdge is announcing the establishment of a Strategic Advisory Board comprised of national leaders in networking and cybersecurity. Opening the door to new markets, the Strategic Advisory Board brings extensive experience and expertise from multiple industries, including: telecom, hyperscale cloud, enterprise software, networking, SaaS, cybersecurity, and federal markets.

The advisors who will be providing strategic counsel and insight to BeyondEdge are:

The Honorable Lucian Niemeyer , currently the Chief Executive Officer of Building Cyber Security.org, a private sector non-profit organization committed to cyber safety. Lucian is a former Assistant Secretary of Defense with Pentagon and White House experience. He also served as a staff member of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services, providing expertise on a wide range of military programs and budgets. Lucian is also a United States Air Force veteran with 15 years of active service and six years in the Air National Guard.

, currently the Chief Executive Officer of Building Cyber Security.org, a private sector non-profit organization committed to cyber safety. Lucian is a former Assistant Secretary of Defense with Pentagon and White House experience. He also served as a staff member of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services, providing expertise on a wide range of military programs and budgets. Lucian is also a United States Air Force veteran with 15 years of active service and six years in the Air National Guard. Bill Hogg , a recently retired senior executive of AT&T, served as President, AT&T Technology Operations, and past President of Technology Development. He was responsible for development, delivery and assurance of AT&T's next-generation technologies, including network security strategy, standards and platform development for consumer, business, and government customers. He was also responsible for planning, engineering and deployment of the AT&T enterprise cloud, compute, and storage infrastructure globally.

, a recently retired senior executive of AT&T, served as President, AT&T Technology Operations, and past President of Technology Development. He was responsible for development, delivery and assurance of AT&T's next-generation technologies, including network security strategy, standards and platform development for consumer, business, and government customers. He was also responsible for planning, engineering and deployment of the AT&T enterprise cloud, compute, and storage infrastructure globally. Chanan Epstein, a Senior Vice President of Amdocs, is responsible for global strategy and key business relationships worldwide. He has substantial experience in domestic and international strategic business and technology ventures. Prior to joining Amdocs, Chanan served as a Colonel in the Israeli Air Force, charged with the research and development of operational systems (avionics, command, control and intelligence), as well as joint strategic ventures and programs with the U.S. Air Force and defense industries.

"The enthusiasm of these industry leaders in joining our advisory board emphasizes the success of our efforts to revolutionize the enterprise LAN market," said Amir Elbaz, CEO of BeyondEdge. The newly appointed advisors strongly agree with the BeyondEdge goal to enable an accelerated digital transformation to medium and large corporations while increasing network resiliency, solidifying network security, and reducing the cost to acquire and operate their networks through the highest level of automation.

According to Gartner, "Agile network infrastructure is a key ingredient in successful enterprise digital and cloud initiatives" and BeyondEdge "can help I&O networking leaders accelerate the level of network agility and automation in their environments."

Elbaz continued, "This advisory board is an all-star team with the best minds in their respective fields and they are actively engaged in all aspects of the company. They saw something compelling in our vision and mission and they want to contribute to our growth."

BeyondEdge™ is a software-defined, edge compute company focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an open and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated networks for buildings and campus-wide environments. With its proven software technology, BeyondEdge solves the challenges that come with complex networks and proprietary hardware, providing the only 100% Software-Defined LAN for all services. This solution simplifies network architecture and management and enables businesses to succeed faster while delivering marked value, including decreased CAPEX and OPEX and support of current and future technologies. Through its blue-chip partners, established VARs, and MSPs, BeyondEdge solutions are deployed across many high-growth and high-value customer segments. BeyondEdge is headquartered in Richardson, Texas. For more information on the company, please visit www.beyondedgenetworks.com.

Press Contact:

Stephanie Landry

stephanie.landry@andishere.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.