Nuvei Selected as New Payment Provider for BetMGM

MONTREAL and JERSEY CITY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq and TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, announced today that BetMGM has chosen Nuvei to provide a seamless payment experience for its players in the U.S. Nuvei has deep roots with leading iGaming operators internationally, as well as extensive capabilities and knowledge in the rapidly growing U.S. market.

"Our partnership with BetMGM further solidifies our technological prowess and deeply rooted expertise in iGaming," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s Chair and CEO. "Our growing client base in the U.S. sports betting market is a testament to our experienced team and robust platform. We look forward to expanding our partnership with BetMGM, improving player satisfaction and delivering an increase in conversion rates."

BetMGM offers sports betting and iGaming via the BetMGM Sportsbook app, Borgata Online, PartyPoker and PartyCasino. Licensed in 16 states, with plans to extend its offerings across all regulated jurisdictions in the U.S., Nuvei’s innovative technology will support BetMGM’s further expansion across the U.S.

BetMGM will leverage Nuvei’s technology for instant deposits, payment orchestration, and proprietary smart routing features to maximize transaction success rates. BetMGM will also benefit from Nuvei’s extensive portfolio of U.S. payment options, including credit and debit cards, ACH, digital wallets, and eCash. In addition, the partnership will provide BetMGM with instant withdrawal options, including Real-time Payments (RTP). This will ensure a fast, secure and convenient payment experience for players.

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq and TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in over 200 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, nearly 150 currencies and 40 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM’s U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain’s US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

