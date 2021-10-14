Laundry Hamper Invention, Designed and Developed by MAKO Design + Invent, Has Become a Viral Hit on TikTok

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By airing their dirty laundry, so to speak, a Fort Worth couple’s newly designed laundry hamper invention, developed by MAKO Design + Invent, has become a viral sensation, with 18 million views on TikTok , 800,000 likes and an additional 21 million views on Instagram Reels.

Lindsay and Kyle Laster were inspired to design the Kik-Fix, an under-the-bed laundry hamper, after she tired of seeing his dirty boxers accumulating on his side of the bed.

“The best ideas are the simplest ones to understand, the easiest to use and solve a specific pain point. Lindsay and Kyle’s Kik-Fix checks those boxes. They set out to invent a hamper that was simple and fun to use,” said Kevin Mako, the founder of MAKO Design + Invent, which provides product development services tailored to startups, small manufacturers and inventors.

The Lasters turned to MAKO Design + Invent to design the Kik-Fix.

Mako explained with the Kik-Fix, “all you need to do is kick your laundry into the hamper. When you’re ready to throw everything into the wash, use the corded handle to pull the Kik-Fix from under your bed.”

Users of the Kik-Fix also don’t have to lean up and down to pick up the hamper. They can either carry it like a suitcase using the handle on the side or it can be rolled to a washing machine like carry-on luggage.

Mako said in designing the Kik-Fix, the company relied on its design philosophy of “brilliantly simple design.”

“A brilliantly simple design means the invention idea addresses a problem worth solving and is simple to understand,” Mako said. “A good invention idea is also one that is simple for the end-user. Not only should your product be simple to build and use, but the key selling points of your invention should also be simple to explain.”

“We have never had a problem that we felt really needed to be solved. That is until 17 dirty boxers and an argument over where they should go if they wanted to get washed, changed our lives forever,” said Lindsay.

“We set out to create a laundry hamper that is both somehow fun to use and close to where the dirty clothes are – the floor by the bed. After months of prototyping on our own, researching manufacturing, and hiring a world-class design team, Kik-Fix was born,” she added.

With a soon-to-launch Kickstarter campaign, the Kik-Fix will join the thousands of products MAKO Design + Invent has designed for clients over the last 20 years, which have put millions of products in people’s hands all over the world.

To sign up for the latest updates on the Lasters’ Kik-Fix Kickstarter campaign, visit their pre-launch page at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/371006950/kik-fix .

To see some of the Lasters’ Kik-Fix videos, visit their TikTok page at https://www.tiktok.com/@kik_fix or their Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/getyourkik_fixon/ .

To learn more about the Kik-Fix, visit https://getyourkik-fix.com .



For more information about MAKO Design + Invent, visit makodesign.com .

Media Contact:

Noboru Kagamida, MAKO Design + Invent

Phone: 512-888-2822

Email: press@makodesign.com

About MAKO Design + Invent

MAKO Design + Invent is the original firm providing world-class consumer product development services tailored to startups, small manufacturers and inventors. Simply put, we are the leading one-stop-shop for developing your physical product from idea to store shelves, all in a high-quality, cost-effective and timely manner. We operate as one powerhouse, 30-person product design team spread across four offices to serve you (Austin, Miami, San Francisco and Toronto). We have full-stack, in-house industrial design, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, patent referral, prototyping and manufacturing services. To assist our startup and inventor clients, in addition to above, we help with business strategy, product strategy, marketing and sales/distribution for all consumer product categories.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/785a670b-5c39-4616-98fd-2a403bf2a5cb