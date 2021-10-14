New to The Street T.V. Announces its Five Business Guest Interviews, Broadcasting on Bloomberg T.V., Tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street T.V. announces broadcasting its business T.V. show tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's 249th T.V. show lineup for tonight's airing features five interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency Kylin Network's ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ) interview, Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO).

2). Cryptocurrency Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.'s (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) interview, Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency Beatify, Inc. (CRYPTO:SONG) ($SONG) interview, Mr. Darryl Hillock, Founder.

4). REGO Payments Architectures, Inc.'s. (OTCQB: RPMT) interviews, Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy, and Mr. Steve Kravit, Head of Products.

5). GlobeX Data Ltd's. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

New to The Street T.V. welcomes on tonight's Thursday, October 14, 2021, show Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO) from Kylin Network ( CRYPTO:KYL )( $KYL ). Talking in-studio at NASDAQ with T.V. Host Jane King, Mr. Dewdney explains the Kylin Network's current DeFi data management blockchain utilizing the $KYL token. "D-Data," a term created at Kylin which means decentralized data, is the unique focus on corporate and individual data and how it can be monetarized for the benefits of the owners of their data. Too often, the selling of data about others with no compensation or to the knowledge of the data owners. Mr. Dewdney sees Kylin as a solution and a complete revolution on handling private data, owned, shared, and secured, at the same time paid-for-use. During the interview, Dylan passionately sees many regulatory issues needing evaluation both domestically and internationally.

Tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, Mr. Darryl Hillock, founder of Beatify, Inc. (CRYPTO:SONG) ($SONG) , joins the New to The Street T.V. show, explaining to Host Jane King, the Company's music streaming business based on a blockchain, its "Song" token. Mr. Hillock explains the vast differences between Beatify Audio's streaming platform and the commonly used music streaming platform, Spotify. A significant difference is the pay-out to musical artists, whereas Beatify pays 5X more for their composures. Based on a "Free Trade" business model, Mr. Hillock explains how listeners and music artists both win on Beatify's streaming platform and describes how tokens are earned and transferred between listeners and music artists. As a new streaming platform based on tokenomics -"Song" token, Beatify changes the legacy platform on revenue generation for musicians and creativity.

New to The Street T.V. airs tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, the interview with Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO, Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) , appearing with T.V. Host Jane King. Mr. Carlton talks about the successful first 100+ days of its token launch. He provides details on the success of the Pink Panda token and its users' DeFi access with ease. With over 5000 users to date and increasing downloads, Mr. Carlton discussed the community-led focus that provides end-users transparency and confidence on accessibility and use. Further, he explains the origin of the Company's name is a hybrid of thought on cancer awareness and wildlife preservations. To date, a % of proceeds earned and donated to cancer charities, and he explains that he likes building brand awareness of the Pink Panda token in having charity focus. The future at Pink Panda is bright with its crypto conversion features, swap, and DeFi capabilities.

Tonight, Thursday, October 14, 2021, New to The Street T.V., Host Jane King interviews Mr. Dan Aptor, Head of Strategy and Marketing, and Mr. Steve Kravit, Head of Products at Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (OTCQB: RPMT), a neo-bank and privacy first entity. The Company has virtual commercial and individual online and in-store wallet applications with three patents on identity management and USA's COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and E.U.'s GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) compliant products. Mr. Kravit, Head of Products, gives a fantastic DEMO of the Mazoola super digital wallet app, showing the viewers easy-of-use and how parental controls and other app features can provide rules and teaching tools over children's financial literacy. Users know that Mazoola secures their data with numerous privacy elements and settings for both parents and children. Throughout the DEMO, both Mr. Aptor and Mr. Kravit explain the functionality and show how a child can save, spend, and give to charities, all with securities for online and in-store purchases. Fully compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, Mazoola can provide both children and parents a must-needed application for a secure financial payment system.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT), joins tonight's Thursday, October 14, 2021, New to The Street T.V. show. Alain provides T.V. Host Jan King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its SekurSuite® cybersecurity products for large and small corporate end-users. Owning their proprietary platform, not using any open-source codes, and never selling mined data, Alain explains why the Company continues to grow its subscriber base. The Sekur product lines provide end-users with private texting and email for both the sender and the receiver. The uniqueness is that the receiver is protected even though not a subscriber to SWISF's services. Alain talks about the upcoming email web-based platform and the ease of the forthcoming downloadable application, which should be available by subscription soon, first Q1, 2022. The billboard ad displays the GlobeX Data's Sekur product on the NASDAQ building, the largest billboard in Time-Square, New York City, and other electronic billboards and media displays posted throughout New York City. Alain explains that, because of their sales and marketing campaigns, including these interviews on New to The Street T.V., the Company's revenues are up, the Company's stock price is up approximately 300% year to date, and the Company has over 2000 unique monthly subscribers. Forthcoming in 2022, GlobeX Data expects to launch a proprietary product based on the Sekur privacy platform as a competitive alternative to open-source ZOOM. He talks about the most recent "HACK" at Facebook, exposing over 3.8B users' data. As always, Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd. operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws.

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL)($KYL) aims to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain worker's capability as it will provide access, management, insights, and coordination to a greater array of data sources and bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Kylin Network can use the Polkadot/Substrate framework to ensure a cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA):

Pink Panda Holdings, Inc . (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA ), a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, creates a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain. Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29. The community continues to grow through their applications on Android and iOS .

About Beatify (CRYPTO:SONG) ($SONG):

Beatify, Inc. (CRYPTO:SONG) ($SONG) is a content streaming service utilizing blockchain technology that lets fans contribute to the careers of their favorite musicians directly and tangibly. It streamlines the process of royalty and song payments, protects intellectual property, and pays the musician in real-time! It offers users a unique way to experience their favorite Musicians/Creators and gives the Musicians/Creators complete control of their musical wallet. BEATIFY token is fully ERC20 compliant and available for purchase with ETH, Symbol: $SONG - https://beatifyaudio.com/

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT):



REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCQB:RPMT) ("REGO") is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today's tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform, MazoolaSM , allows parents and guardians to allow online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance- www.regopayments.com .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

