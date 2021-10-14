MANUTAN GROUP : continued growth dynamics : A record of € 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year

Gonesse Cedex, FRANCE

Gonesse, October 14th 2021

MANUTAN GROUP
Turnover Q4 2020/2021 : continued growth dynamics
A record of 820 million for the entire 2020/2021 financial year

In thousands of eurosTurnover at the end of September 2021Turnover at the end of September 2020Q4 2021Q4 2020Q3 2021Q3 2020Q2 2021Q2 2020Q1 2021Q1 2020
Total turnover819 874779 705225 678219 007200 825184 458181 264179 218212 107197 023

Over the 2020/2021 fiscal year, the Manutan Group’s Turnover amounted to € 819.9 million compared to € 779.7 million previous fiscal year, an increase of +5.2% (+4.7% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, with a currency effect of +0.1% and a day effect of +0.3%, no scope effect).

During Q4 2020/2021, the Manutan Group’s business has grown by +3.0% compared to the same quarter of fiscal year 2019/2020. This increase amounted to +2.4% at constant exchange rates and number of working days (with a currency effect of +0.69% and a day effect of -0.02%). Turnover therefore stood at € 225.7 million compared to € 219.0 million for the fourth quarter of the previous year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows :

€ thousandsTurnover at the end of September 2021Turnover at the end of September 2021Q4 2021Q4 2020Q3 2021Q3 2020Q2 2021Q2 2020Q1 2021Q1 2020
Enterprises620 972593 705153 586145 202157 038147 466150 535152 078159 812148 959
South289 200284 90569 37468 42773 25475 28569 47369 50677 09971 687
Centre154 424143 55238 77735 79938 10333 44838 64538 69338 89935 613
West116 806106 45430 70427 95429 87824 58328 06227 06528 16226 852
North37 02435 1608 5148 1659 9178 8978 9829 1049 6118 995
East23 51723 6346 2164 8585 8875 2535 3737 7106 0415 812
Local Authorities198 903186 00072 09273 80543 78736 99230 72927 14052 29548 064
South198 903186 00072 09273 80543 78736 99230 72927 14052 29548 064
TOTAL819 874779 705225 678219 007200 825184 458181 264179 218212 107197 023


At constant exchange rates and on a like-for like basis1st Quarter2nd Quarter3rd Quarter4th QuarterFinancial Year
Enterprises+7.5%+1.1%+3.3%+4.8%+4.2%
South+6.2%+1.4%-5.7%+1.4%+0.8%
Centre+8.7%+1.5%+12.1%+8.3%+7.5%
West+9.8%+8.4%+18.2%+5.1%+10.1%
North+4.9%-1.6%+4.1%+2.5%+2.5%
East+8.4%-26.2%+7.0%+27.9%+0.9%
Local Authorities+7.0%+16.0%+14.2%-2.3%+6.5%
South+7.0%+16.0%+14.2%-2.3%+6.5%
TOTAL+7.4%+3.4%+5.5%+2.4%+4.7%
  • All the areas of the Enterprises division are growing in the fourth quarter. This growth is driven by a very strong dynamic of animation and extension of all product ranges, with the exception of sales of Covid products, which are mechanically in sharp decline.
  • The business of the Local Authorities division fell slightly in the fourth quarter mainly due to a one-off delay in deliveries, the level of orders remaining solid and in line with our expectations.

As the Group's fundamental strengths remain solid, its priorities remain focused on pursuing its growth dynamic and implementing its development strategy. This desire is reflected in particular in the expansion of its storage capacities and the deployment of its hybrid business model. This model combines e-commerce, a personalized omnichannel customer approach and the operational agility required in the current context. The Group will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

   *********************

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce company and specialises in the distribution of equipment and supplies for enterprises and local authorities.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services is one of the largest offerings in Europe. This enables the company to meet all of its client’s needs and help them reduce their indirect purchase costs.

With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,100 employees and a turnover of 780 million euros in 2019/2020. Manutan France and IronmongeryDirect were awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.

Manutan International is listed on Euronext Paris – Compartment B - ISIN: FR0000032302-MAN

www.manutan.com

Next publication: Publication of the Annual results 2020/2021
scheduled for December 2nd 2021 (after market closure)


