Biozek Medical Promotes Green Initiatives with its Latest Manufacturing Facility

Apeldoorn, Netherlands, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biozek Medical continues to improve its environmentally sustainable production methods, realizing that taking strong action in the battle against climate change remains one of the most pressing concerns confronting corporations and society today.





Reducing its carbon footprint is one of the ways Biozek Medical measures itself against other high technology industry companies. The importance of protecting the Earth's resources has become increasingly important for the medical device company, including energy efficiency in manufacturing practices. Biozek Medical’s commitment to environmental protection is demonstrated by efforts to reduce wastage throughout its organization. It has a goal of recycling at least 20 percent of its waste and continues to implement waste management procedures with the ultimate goal of creating a zero waste-to-landfill facility. Biozek Medical’s commitment to Environmental Sustainability is integral to its corporate philosophy and it understands that environmental regulations are a way of life for all companies.





Biozek Medical believes that all stakeholders have a critical role to play in protecting the Earth’s resources. It encourages employees to recycle by offering recycling bins throughout the facility for paper, plastic, aluminum cans/beverage containers, batteries and electronic equipment. In addition, the company also has an extensive recycling program which includes wood pallets from deliveries of new equipment as well as metal components from manufacturing scrap material. All items are recycled at locally-approved facilities. Biozek Medical also encourages its employees to reduce their carbon footprint by using public transportation or carpooling whenever possible.





Biozek Medical demonstrates that everyone has a role to play in protecting the environment, especially when it comes to mitigating global climate change. The company continues to invest time and resources into environmental protection by replacing older equipment with high-efficiency models, recycling whenever possible and conducting regular audits of its facilities for ways that improvements can be made.





About Biozek Medical





Biozek Medical is a biotechnology company based in the Netherlands that services its customers internationally by means of a wide range of innovative diagnostic solutions. Biozek produces in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products, specializing in the research and development of medical diagnostic and immunodiagnostic tools and point of care test kits.

It continues to provide innovative solutions using the powerful combination of Biozek rapid tests and the latest electronic tools.





Through the creation of advanced technological platforms and business processes, it is tapping into the potential of new techno-commercial areas of the point of care testing industry. It has evolved into a global leader of in vitro diagnostic products, and its signature testing products for HAV, dengue, HIV, and syphilis are widely regarded as world class.





In an effort to help medical communities react more effectively to the current pandemic, it has developed the Biozek rapid test in a variety of styles. Its COVID-19 rapid test kits are available as the Non-Invasive Oral Fluid COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test; the COVID-19 Nasal Swab Antigen Rapid Test; and the COVID-19 Antibody Rapid Test, using serum or plasma samples. Biozek’s rapid tests are easy to use, easy to interpret, and provide fast and accurate results.





Biozek is known in the medical industry as a solution provider company.

It focuses on working with recognized suppliers of medical equipment to provide clients with cost effective and reliable testing products. Biozek seeks to leverage the increased interest in POCT solutions resulting from the decentralization of hospitals, as well as increased specialization within medical institutions. It is among the company’s guiding principles to help improve the overall health and life expectancy among the populations of developing countries by producing new, easy-to-use medical solutions.