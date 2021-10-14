UnitedAg Announces the 2021 AEF Vocational Scholarship Recipients

Irvine, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, the Agribusiness Education Foundation Vocational Scholarship Program awarded two UnitedAg members a total of $1,600 to further their education and job-specific training in agriculture. The recipients were selected based on both merit and need.

In Irvine, California, Gurpreet Ubbu an employee of UnitedAg was awarded $600 to pursue a CPA certification. Marisol Guerrero Mosqueda, of Green Rubber-Kennedy Ag based in Salinas, California, was awarded $1,000 to complete a Food Safety certification.

"The UnitedAg Vocational Scholarship was a very straightforward process to apply to. This scholarship will help pay for my expenses for a program that will vastly increase my competence, knowledge, and skills in accounting," said Gurpreet Ubbu.

Since its inception, the Agribusiness Education Foundation has awarded more than $1.6 million in scholarship monies to over 1,000 students seeking educational, post-secondary, and vocational certifications.

“Your willingness to help students financially is wonderful and I hope your organization continues to do so for as long as it is within your power. Thank you for investing in my future,” said Marisol Guerrero Mosqueda.

About UnitedAg

Founded in 1980, UnitedAg is a member-owned agricultural trade association dedicated to providing innovative health benefits and services for a strong and healthy agricultural industry. UnitedAg represents more than 1,000 agriculture-affiliated member organizations, including agricultural companies (growers, shippers, coolers, processors, dairy and livestock producers, and supporting businesses); associates; cooperatives; and partner agricultural associations. UnitedAg helps its members meet their employee benefits needs, promotes their interest with lawmakers, and helps them achieve their academic and career goals. Based in Irvine, Calif., UnitedAg has offices and health and wellness centers in Salinas, Colusa, King City, Chico, Turlock, Visalia and Santa Maria. For more information, visit unitedag.org

###

Attachment