Big Bear Lake Launches New Free Trolley Service

Big Bear Lake, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning service October 31, 2021, the Free Big Bear Trolley, operated by Mountain Transit, will offer three route lines for a convenient experience getting around Southern California's premier mountain destination. Servicing stops throughout Big Bear, including Bear Mountain and Snow Summit, The Village, Boulder Bay, and the Alpine Zoo, the new trolley will provide reliable transportation to both locals and visitors.

“The vision behind the new service is to help eliminate traffic congestion, maintain our air quality and provide efficient and reliable transportation from 6:30am-9:30 pm every day – including holidays throughout the Big Bear Valley,” said Sandy Benson, General Manager of Mountain Transit. “We are grateful to our community partners - The City of Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Airport District, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Visit Big Bear, and County Supervisor Dawn Rowe, who are working together to make all our local routes free for all riders.”



Free Big Bear Trolley Route Lines Service Popular Destinations Throughout Big Bear Valley



The Trolley’s route lines have been designed to make getting to restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops, ski resorts, snow play areas, parks and work easy and efficient. All service will run 7 days a week with both the Red and Blue lines on 30 minute schedules.



The Red Line will run between the Village and Erwin Lake. The Blue Line will run between the Village and Boulder Bay and the Gold Line will run between the Village and the North Shore

The new free service will run from 6:30am - 9:30pm, 7 days a week

Download the DoubleMap App to see where the trolleys are in real time

“Traffic and illegal parking due to limited parking spaces have become a significant issue for our town, specifically during the busier winter and summer seasons,” said Big Bear Lake City Manager Frank Rush. “We are encouraging locals and visitors to park their cars during these busier times. This is the first step we can take as a community to help create a better Big Bear experience for ourselves and our guests, with the added perk of helping the environment.”

About Mountain Transit

Mountain Transit is the Public Transportation provider for the San Bernardino Mountains including Big Bear City, Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Sky Park, Twin Peaks, Blue Jay, Lake Arrowhead and Crestline. Mountain Transit provides fixed route, curb to curb Dial a ride and off the mountain connective service to San Bernardino. Please visit MountainTransit.org for route information, Trip Planning and Alerts.



About Visit Big Bear

Visit Big Bear is the official destination marketing organization for Big Bear Lake and manages such resources as the Big Bear Lake Visitors Center, the official Big Bear Lake Visitor Guide, the BigBear.com website, and the new Care For Big Bear campaign for a sustainable and litter free Valley. Visit Big Bear aims to bring exposure to Big Bear Lake as an internationally recognized Southern California Mountain Lake Escape, offering visitors a year-round transformational experience.

