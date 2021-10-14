Autoklose Announces Availability of Multi-Email Outreach Capability

Plano, Texas, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autoklose, a VanillaSoft brand, today announced the availability of multi-email outreach capability within the Autoklose platform, enabling salespeople to increase the amount of email outreach to prospects, as well as increase email open rates.

With the addition of the multi-email outreach capability, Autoklose now enables users to create multiple automated and unique outreach email campaigns directly from a personal account. A single user can prospect via two different email address connections, or purchase as many email connections as desired for significantly less than adding another license. Each email connection can be uniquely customized, including the signature, CC & BCC, sender’s name, and daily send rate in order to match the campaign purpose, target, and industry.

“The multi-email outreach capability is something our customers have been asking for, and we are so pleased that this will now be included within the Autoklose platform,” said Shawn Finder, Sales GM with Autoklose. “With this capability, organizations can quickly and economically scale their personal email outreach efforts to drive more meetings, pipeline, revenue, and growth.”

For more information, visit https://autoklose.com/product/.

About Autoklose

Autoklose, a VanillaSoft brand, is the first sales email automation platform powered by machine learning. The searchable database is packed with millions of verified B2B leads -- choose a niche, generate a targeted list, turn autopilot mode on, and you’re done. With Autoklose you reach decision-makers directly. Autoklose has built a well-rounded outbound sales platform that combines automated lead generation software and email drip campaign management tools with CRM integration. For more information, visit www.autoklose.com.

About VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft, the industry’s most successful sales engagement platform, helps sales development teams engage over 15,000,000 contacts every month. Used standalone, or in combination with existing traditional CRM systems, VanillaSoft empowers sales reps to respond to new leads faster, interact with leads more consistently, across more channels, and generate more qualified sales opportunities. Globally, thousands of users employ VanillaSoft’s queue-based sales engine and intellective routing to implement sales cadence automation resulting in substantial gains in speed-to-lead, persistency, productivity, and revenue-per-rep. VanillaSoft is a privately held company headquartered in Plano, Texas, USA. To learn more, visit www.vanillasoft.com.