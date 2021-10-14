TSI Expands Its Offerings for Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Shoreview, MN, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, the global leader in performance measurement solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of the TSI AirAssure™ Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) Monitor product line. The newest addition, the AirAssure™ 8144-2, a two-gas model designed to help you understand and manage common indoor air pollutants utilizes low-cost sensor technology to continuously monitor carbon dioxide (CO2), total volatile organic compounds (tVOC), particulate matter (PM), and other indoor air conditions. The AirAssure™ model 8144-2 also connects to the same TSI Link™ Solutions cloud-based monitoring platform as the four and six-gas models which allows you to deploy any combination of the three AirAssure™ monitors around your building for increased spatial resolution.

Every space is different – the TSI AirAssure™ IAQ Monitor caters to many building types ranging from schools, hospitality, office buildings, to manufacturing settings. This small, lightweight monitor is easy to set up, mount, and start collecting data in less than ten minutes. Made to help you optimize your indoor air quality ventilation needs, while helping to achieve a safe and productive space.

"We are thrilled to be expanding the current AirAssure™ IAQ monitor portfolio,” said Erica Vranak, Global Product Manager at TSI. “We are now offering three different configurations that allow you to mix-and-match for the types of contaminants you are measuring. From basic assessments to more advanced applications, the expansion allows you to choose the best fit for your building type."

Understanding what’s in the air you breathe has never been more important as our pollution levels grow and the global pandemic has us on the edge of our seats regarding the quality of our air. As we start to get closer to normalcy indoors, it is important for everyone to feel comfortable with the air quality inside their building.

Learn more about how the AirAssure™ IAQ Monitor offers an easy way to begin using real-time indoor air quality monitoring within your buildings, by visiting tsi.com/AirAssure.

About TSI Incorporated

TSI Incorporated serves a global market by investigating, identifying and solving measurement problems. As an industry leader in the design and production of precision instruments, TSI partners with research institutions and customers around the world to set the standard for measurements relating to aerosol science, air flow, health and safety, indoor air quality, fluid dynamics and biohazard detection. With headquarters based in the U.S. and field offices throughout Europe and Asia, TSI has established a worldwide presence in the markets we serve. Every day, our dedicated employees turn research into reality.

