Apache Corporation Donates More Than 55,000 Trees to 66 Nonprofit Organizations

HOUSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), today announced the donation of more than 55,000 trees to 66 nonprofit partner organizations through the annual Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program. Since 2005, approximately 4.8 million trees have been granted to over 900 non-profit charitable partners and government agencies in the U.S. Plantings from this year’s grants will begin this month and will continue through May 2022.

"This year, we have identified incredible organizations to partner with for our annual Tree Grant Program. We are excited for the planting season to begin and look forward to working with our grant recipients in Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas,” said John J. Christmann IV, Apache's chief executive officer and president. “Our Tree Grant Program helps us contribute to enhancing community and public green spaces, conserving natural habitats, and beautifying neighborhoods in the areas where we live and work.”

This year's grants span numerous initiatives including reforestation, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Bayou Teche National Refuge in Louisiana, partnering with groups such as Tree New Mexico to create greenspaces for underserved communities, supporting conservation projects such as the Big Bend Conservation Alliance in West Texas, and wildlife habitat preservation in South Texas through the Friends of the Wildlife Corridor.

“Through tree grants from Apache Corporation, Harris County Precinct 4’s Legacy Trees Project has expanded tree planting projects beyond our parks system and into communities as part of the Foster A Legacy Tree program,” said Texas resident and Harris County Precinct 4 arborist Laura Medick. “I am excited to see not only the growth of the trees but also the growth of community involvement in planting and caring for trees. When we create our own pocket of greatness, together we can leave a legacy for the future.”

Exploration Green Conservancy, a community green space and stormwater retention facility in Houston, TX, is working to convert an abandoned golf course into a green space for nature and area residents. “Apache's donation of 100 native trees will allow us to create a wooded area from what is now an open field, increasing the biological diversity and providing habitat for migrating birds and other wildlife species," said David Sharp, vice-chairman, Exploration Green Conservancy.

"Trees are truly miraculous! They inhale our carbon emissions from the air and produce oxygen for us to breathe, while sequestering carbon in their roots and the soil,” said Marianna Wright, executive director, National Butterfly Center, a 100-acre wildlife center and native species botanical garden in Mission, TX. “They also filter water and hold the earth in place to prevent erosion. As Hidalgo County continues to grow, trees will become increasingly important to our quality of life; so, we are grateful to Apache Corporation for their brilliant program that supports good land stewardship and sustainable habitat for birds, bees and butterflies."

“We feel so lucky to be part of the Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program again this year,” said Doreen Womack, executive director, Keep Midland Beautiful. “It’s fun to see the look on a person’s face when they receive their free tree. They are so proud because they were just trained on how to plant a tree correctly and are looking forward to a beautiful tree, that they planted, in their yard. The Apache Corporation Tree Grant Program allows the Keep Midland Beautiful TreeKeepers group to conduct hands on planting demonstrations with the ‘right tree, right place’ and irrigation education. Thank you, Apache!”

2021 Grant Recipients:

LOUISIANA

Bayou Vermilion Preservation Association

Hope Extreme

Iberia Soil & Water Conservation District

Lafayette Central Park, Inc. (Moncus Park)

Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation (Pontchartrain Conservancy)

Living School

NOLA Tree Project

St. Mary Soil and Water Conservation District

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government

The Nature Conservancy of Louisiana

TreesAcadiana

Trust for Public Land (USFWS Bayou Teche National Refuge)

University of Louisiana at Lafayette



NEW MEXICO

Sawmill Community Land Trust

Tree New Mexico

Village of Tijeras



TEXAS

Alief Super Neighborhood Council 25

Alum Creek Wildlife Management Association

Amarillo Parks & Recreation

Andrews County Parks

Big Bend Conservation Alliance

Blackland Prairie Raptor Center

Botanical Research Institute of Texas/Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Brazoria County Parks Department

Bryan Noon Lions Club

Buffalo Bayou Partnership

City of Alpine

City of Baytown Parks and Recreation

City of Edinburg

City of Houston (Houston Parks and Recreation Department)

City of Morton

City of Pasadena Parks and Recreation

City of Toyah

Clint Small Middle School (Austin ISD)

Come Into the Outside

El Salvador Foundation

Exploration Green Conservancy

Friends of the Wildlife Corridor

Galveston Bay Foundation

Government Canyon State Natural Area

Harris County Precinct 3

Harris County Precinct 4

Heart of the Hills Fisheries Science Center

Hermann Park Conservancy

Houston Wilderness, Inc.

Just Do It Now, Inc.

Keep Brazos Beautiful, Inc.

Keep Katy Beautiful

Keep Levelland Beautiful/Levelland Chamber of Commerce

Keep Midland Beautiful

Keep Odessa Beautiful

Keep San Angelo Beautiful

Keep Sugar Land Beautiful

Kerr Wildlife Management Area

Martin Dies State Park

Native Plant Society of Texas, Kerrville Chapter (NPSOT)

North American Butterfly Association (National Butterfly Center)

Sam Houston State University

San Angelo State Park

Spur ISD

St. Ambrose School

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas A&M University at Galveston

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

Texas Master Naturalist Coastal Prairie Chapter Inc

Texas Master Naturalists Hill Country Chapter

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

TreeFolks, Inc.

Village Creek State Park

Village of Surfside Beach

Webb County

Whiteface CISD

Wildlife Conservation and Education Society of South Texas



For more information about the Apache Tree Grant Program, please visit www.apachelovestrees.com.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, a direct, wholly-owned subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache holds a majority interest in Altus Midstream Company, which, through its consolidated subsidiaries, operates gathering, processing and transmission assets in West Texas and holds equity ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines. Apache’s parent corporation, APA Corporation, posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apacorp.com.



