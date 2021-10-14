Computers for Schools Alberta celebrating the delivery of 250,000 refurbished computers to Albertans

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The delivery of 250,000 refurbished computers by Computers for Schools Alberta is a milestone that has significantly impacted the lives of many Albertans since the program was implemented in the province in 1995. This achievement is the result of the work of our dedicated staff and volunteers and we thank them for their commitment."



Kari Cope, Executive Director of Computers for Schools Alberta, is pleased to celebrate today’s 250,000 computer delivery by the program in the province. The Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) program refurbishes donated technology and redistributes it to schools, libraries, not-for-profit organizations, Indigenous communities, and eligible low-income families through dedicated projects. The program also provides beneficial work experience to Canadian youth through paid internships.

"Contributions to all sectors of the economy depend on our ability to access, adopt and integrate digital technologies, connect to the Internet and develop the digital skills that have become an essential part of economic participation”.

As a participant in the Youth Employment Strategy, ACFS has also been able to provide hundreds of young people with valuable technical work experience.

“As the program continues to grow, more than ever it relies on the support of public and private technology donors", added Ms. Cope. Historically, a third of the computers refurbished by the program have come from the federal Government, a third from the provincial Government and a third from the private sector.

About Computers for Schools Plus

Computers for Schools Plus (CFS+) is a national partnership-based program that refurbishes digital devices from government, private business and individuals for use by schools, libraries, not-for profit organizations, Indigenous communities and eligible low-income individuals. This program is funded by the Government of Canada.

