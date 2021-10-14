Thurgood Marshall College Fund Raises Record Amount for HBCU Student Scholarships and Programming with Virtual Homecoming Celebration

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), a national organization providing support to publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Predominantly Black Institutions (PBIs), celebrated the long-standing legacy of HBCUs Homecoming with its second annual RISE Homecoming 2k21 (RISE HC2k21), a virtual concert and fundraiser.

Taking place on Saturday October 9 at 8 pm ET, the celebration and concert was simulcast on AspireTV and TMCF’s YouTube channel. RISE HC2k21 raised funds to support TMCF and the diverse students they serve. RISE, Recognizing and Investing in Student Excellence, celebrated the rich history of HBCU culture with an opportunity to come together and enjoy long-standing traditions from the safety of home.

TMCF is the largest organization supporting the Black College community. They support nearly 300,000 students who attend HBCUs and PBIs across the country with scholarships, upskilling and equity programs, and career opportunities with top-tier organizations.

“It was wonderful to see the entire HBCU community come together to celebrate our schools and the students who attend them. We were able to pivot to the virtual space to keep our traditions alive, while also raising awareness and financial support for the work that we do.” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, President & CEO of TMCF. “Through the generous support from corporations and individual donors, we raised a record amount for a fundraiser through RISE, which beat the previous amount raised through our annual gala.”

The experience featured performances from some of the biggest names in music. The show was hosted by TMCF national ambassador and actor/producer Terrence J with appearances by Migos, Moneybagg Yo, Jazze Pha, Justine Skye, Sevyn Streeter, NC A&T Blue and Gold Marching Machine and the NCCU Sound Machine and Choir. The show was directed by HBCU Alum Torrance Hampton.

The second cohort of TMCF’s Partners In Diversity (PID) was also announced during RISE HC2k21. The PID initiative engages individuals wholly committed to supporting diversity in the global workforce. The cohort was recognized for their dedication to increasing their diverse talent pipeline through recruitment, development, and capacity building at HBCUs.

Sponsors for RISE HC2k21 included Coca Cola, Wells Fargo, John Deere, Wendy’s, Cisco, Boeing, Breakthru Beverage, Hershey’s, Flowers Foods, Ally, Guidewire, the NBA, Costco, MolsonCoors, GCM Grosvenor, JPMorgan Chase, Adtalem Global Education, and Booz Allen Hamilton.

“Breakthru Beverage is honored to partner with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to support RISE HC2k21, celebrating Black excellence and HBCU legacies,” said Tom Bene’, President & CEO of Breakthru Beverage. “We are proud of our longstanding investment in TMCF’s mission to prepare the next generation of leaders through career development programs. Congrats to our own Stephanie Merritt, Manager, Talent Acquisition – Early Careers, for her selection into this year’s TMCF’s Partners in Diversity Cohort!”

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs, and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

