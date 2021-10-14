Mario Mancuso Named Market Sales Manager for Composite Technology International (CTI)

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Composite Technology International (CTI) has announced the hiring of Mario Mancuso as Market Sales Manager - Southeast Region. Over the past year CTI has expanded their presence and domestic production in the southeast through their new business unit, CTI - Door Components that opened their doors July 2020 in Atlanta, GA. This new role supports CTI’s strategic growth plan to provide customers with incredible lead times and the same reliability, experience and quality control standards that CTI is known for.



Prior to joining CTI, Mario spent over 20 years at Masonite International Corporation where he was a Retail Regional Sales Manager and Wholesale Market Sales Manager. His experience within the door business, familiarity with door shops, the prehanging, installation and construction processes are unmatched. Mario’s sales acumen coupled with his keen eye to identify the needs of the end user position CTI to drive growth through existing and targeted customer segments throughout the region.

“Mario’s knowledge, experience and success working within the door business for one of the largest door manufacturers in the world will be a great compliment to CTI’s door component sales segment,” stated Tony Casey, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. “Mario will add to CTI’s strength which is our people and we are thrilled that he will be joining the CTI family.”

Mario echoed Tony’s sentiment with, “I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to join a family-owned company that develops quality and reliable millwork solutions within the industry and to work with a sales driven organization laser-focused on winning together.”

Outside of work, Mario, his wife Denise, and their three boys enjoy spending time together traveling and going to concerts. Mario and his boys share a passion for music and all play guitar. When not jamming together, you’ll find Mario skateboarding or throwing around some weights in the gym.

ABOUT COMPOSITE TECHNOLOGY INTERNATIONAL

CTI, headquartered in Sacramento, CA, is a global manufacturing company. With a “quality matters” focus, CTI designs, develops and delivers millwork products for building product manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. They create the integral components needed for finished products such as mouldings, frames, and jambs. For more information on CTI, please visit: www.cti-web.com.

Media Contact:

Tony Casey, CTI

tcasey@cti-mail.com

Stacey Divine, Infuze, LLC

stacey@infuzemarketing.com



