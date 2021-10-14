YouTrumpet Receives First Institutional Investment From ProActive Capital Partners

Funds Will be Used to Accelerate Growth of Crowd-funded Advertising Platform



NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- YouTrumpet, a new adtech company focused on crowd-funded advertising, today announced an investment of $125,000 from ProActive Capital Partners, a leading, New York-based institutional fund with a focus on high growth investments.

The new investment will allow YouTrumpet to advance the development of its platform, increase operational capabilities and support business development efforts. YouTrumpet projects that it will close its current round of seed funding by the end of 2021.

“This investment from ProActive Capital Partners is a fantastic endorsement of our mission, business model, and management team,” said Brion Roberto, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to collaborating with the ProActive team as we grow our business and believe that this partnership strongly positions us for success as we build a world class technology platform that empowers both individuals and the causes they support.”

“We are proud to be an investor in this exciting, cutting-edge business, the first of its kind in adtech,” said Jeff Ramson, Managing Director of ProActive Capital Partners. "As a first mover in the crowd-funded advertising category, we believe that YouTrumpet has the ability to truly disrupt the traditional model of donors and donating to causes, nonprofits and political campaigns.“

About ProActive Capital Partners

Headquartered in New York City, ProActive Capital Partners, LLC, is a privately held global macro trading hedge fund. Specializing in investing in asymmetrical opportunities, the fund is anchored in over 30 years of identifying and investing in disruptive innovations with the power to revolutionize the global economy and all of humankind. Leveraging its versatile investment model, ProActive Capital Partners identifies management teams, businesses and sectors of emerging high growth such as Information, Healthcare, Energy, Blockchain, Consumer, Technology and Financial.

About YouTrumpet

YouTrumpet advances causes, campaigns and candidates through crowd-funded advertising. Using patent pending technology, individuals are now empowered to make their voice heard and significantly influence movements they are passionate about. Nonprofits and political campaigns can attract new supporters and promote themselves across a range of advertising networks including Google, Facebook, YouTube, TV, and digital billboards via YouTrumpet’s easy to use Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. Founded in 2020, YouTrumpet is led by former non-profit and corporate executives from The Washington Post, Diageo, and Wall Street Bound.

Contact:

press@youtrumpet.com