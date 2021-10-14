Green Builder Media Announces New Webinar: Digitizing the Housing Sector

Lake City, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing is currently one of the least digitized sectors of our economy, although change is afoot. The industry is starting to adopt enabling technologies to ramp up efficiencies and streamline processes. These technological advancements can create solutions for affordable housing while reducing the impact on the planet by eliminating non-value-added waste.

In this webinar, technology experts John McLinden and David Hessler will explore:

Pivotal questions surrounding digitization.

How builders can apply digitization to the home building process.

Why digitization is infinitely essential to the housing industry,

Specific projects and case studies to help builders and architects understand how they can leverage innovative technologies to enhance their businesses.

The webinar will be held Wednesday, October 20, at 2 p.m. Eastern. Click here to reserve your spot

About the Presenters

John McLinden is the President and CEO of Digibilt. He has 35 years of experience in the development, commercial construction, and home building industry. He developed over 2,000 residential units with full responsibility for design and construction. Under his StreetScape brand, he pioneered the “How Do You Live?”/mass-customization process. This consumer-focused design approach has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, PBS Nightly Business Report, The Washington Post, Fortune Magazine, and The Today Show.

David Hessler, co-founder of Holzraum System, is a biologist, computer programmer, and entrepreneur who has worked in biopharm development, and co-founded three startups: a biotechnology company and two scientific software development companies. He has served as a senior software director and product portfolio manager for BIOVIA Dassault Systemes, and served on the project management team for construction of 30 custom homes in Ecovillage @ Ithaca, NY. David received a Biology degree from the Pennsylvania State University, and did graduate work in biochemistry at the University of Rochester.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.