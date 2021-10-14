SAN MANUEL BAND OF MISSION INDIANS NAMED “RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS OF THE YEAR” AT GLOBAL GAMING AWARDS 2021

HIGHLAND, CALIF., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gaming Awards 2021 awarded San Manuel Band of Mission Indians with the “Responsible Business of theYear” for its significant contributions to its community during the coronavirus pandemic. This award acknowledges the Tribe and its gaming enterprise for its commitment to corporate social responsibility in the gaming industry.

“Having San Manuel recognized as the Responsible Business of the Year is a testament to our tribal values and we are proud to receive recognition of our philanthropy,” said Ken Ramirez, Chairman of San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “Congratulations to the entire team on a job well done! I look forward to working together to continue these meaningful efforts to give back to our community and those in need.”

Giving back is part of the Tribe’s heritage and core mission. The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians supports the community as an answer to the call of Yawá (a Serrano word meaning “to act on one’s beliefs”). The Tribe is proud to be acknowledged for all their work as they continue giving back to the community and making impactful donations.

Since 2003 the Tribe has supported thousands of non-profit organizations, in their own community and and beyond, with more than $290 Million in philanthropic grants. Plus, earlier this year San Manuel Band of Mission Indians continued to support small businesses affected by the pandemic through a $1 million small business relief fund that awarded $20,000 grants to 50 small businesses in the Tribe’s ancestral territory including restaurants, personal care businesses, and other businesses deemed non-essential.

About San Manuel Band of Mission Indians

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is a federally recognized American Indian tribe located near the City of Highland, California. The Serrano Indians are the indigenous people of the San Bernardino highlands, passes, valleys and mountains who share a common language and culture. The San Manuel Reservation was established in 1891 when the Tribe was recognized as a sovereign nation with the right of self-government. As an indigenous community, the origins and history of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians stem from our relationship with the land and to all who share it. Since ancient times we have expressed ourselves through a culture of giving. Today, San Manuel is able to answer the call of Yawa' (Serrano word meaning “to act on one's beliefs”) through partnerships with charitable organizations. San Manuel has drawn upon its history, knowledge, expertise and cultural values to direct its philanthropic giving to the local region, as well as to Native American causes nationwide. For more information, visit http://www.sanmanuel-nsn.gov

