Continental Tire Canada Announces Partnership with Rechapage 2000

Mississauga, ON, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continental Tire Canada is happy to announce its most recent partnership with retreader Rechapage 2000. Located in Quebec, Canada, the partnership with Rechapage 2000 will further Continental’s efforts to better support the truck tire market in Quebec while expanding the company’s ContiLifeCycle (CLC) initiative across the country.

Founded on March 26th, 1991, Rechapage 2000 Inc. specializes in truck tire retreads and the vulcanization of tires in every size. It also serves as a wholesaler and distributor of these retreaded tires in the province of Quebec. In a wide range of treads, approximately 30,000 tires are retreaded annually at the Beauceville plant.

“It is with pride that Rechapage 2000 joins forces with Continental Tire and their retreading system,” said Dany Cormier, owner at Rechapage 2000. “We strongly believe that our partnership will only grow while keeping our service and our already established quality.”, said Cormier about the new partnership with Continental Tire.

“We are excited to partner with a strong family business like Rechapage 2000, to bring premium ContiLifeCycle products and retreads to fleets in Quebec”, said Charles Holtmann, Regional Manager Truck Tires at Continental Tire Canada.

Together, Rechapage 2000 and Continental will breathe new life into used tires in pursuit of Continental’s Vision 2030 which includes: 100 percent carbon neutrality along its entire value chain, including products, operations, and supply; 100 percent emission-free mobility and industries; 100 percent circular economy with closed resource and product cycles; and 100 percent responsible sourcing and business partnerships by 2050.

For more information on ContiLifeCycle, click here.

