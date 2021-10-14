Signetic Partners With City of Seattle, Amazon, and More to Launch Mobile Vaccination Teams and a High-Capacity Fixed Vaccination Hub in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced a new partnership with Signetic, Amazon, and more partners to execute the City's initial fall and winter vaccination plans, which will ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccinations for remaining unvaccinated individuals, kids 5-11 once they become eligible, and individuals eligible for boosters.

The City is again partnering with Signetic for online registration, scheduling, and reporting to state and federal registries. Patients are not required to register for an appointment at any City hub; however, advance registration is recommended as it expedites patients' on-site experience. Patients who already received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination from the City and are eligible for a Pfizer booster will receive an automated notification from the City of Seattle and Signetic to sign up for a booster shot.

"We got into public health to help people, especially communities that have been historically overlooked by the existing health care system," said Signetic CEO Chandika Bhandari. "Our ongoing partnership with the City enables mobile vaccination units, community pop-up sites, and larger operations, meaning we can continue to serve those most affected by Covid, while remaining available to anyone who wants to be vaccinated."

Supporting the City's fall and winter vaccination plans is in keeping with Signetic's commitment to public health and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Signetic has supported similar efforts throughout Washington state and beyond. Current and past Signetic partners include: Microsoft, Eastside Fire & Rescue, Seattle Visiting Nurse Association, United Community Health Center, Health Commons Project, Snohomish County, and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.

Signetic's Managed Vaccination Solution (MVS) is an end-to-end vaccination management system that handles everything from registration, scheduling, and patient communications, to reporting and billing. Purpose-built for vaccinations, MVS offers user-friendly experiences with its patient, clinician/volunteer, and admin portals. Patients receive text and/or email appointment confirmations and reminders, and MVS features optional insurance billing presets and integrated reporting to the Washington State Immunization Information System (IIS) .

The City's fall and winter vaccination plan will supplement existing public health, healthcare, and pharmacy capacity. Later in October, the City will launch a high-capacity Downtown Seattle Vaccination Hub at the Amazon Meeting Center, as well as one to two Seattle Fire Department (SFD) Mobile Vaccination Teams (MVT). These two efforts will be able to provide approximately 10,000 vaccinations per week, with the ability to surge capacity if needed.

"Seattle was the first region in the country to feel the devastating effects of the COVID-19 virus, and we innovated and brought nation-leading testing and vaccination sites to our residents. This fall and winter, we're again launching citywide hubs and mobile teams to ensure Seattle kids, families, and workers have easy access to life-saving COVID-19 vaccines and boosters," said Mayor Durkan. "As we head into flu season, getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is more important than ever. Our partners - Swedish, Amazon, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, and our City employees - have come together to prioritize vaccine equity and help to make this new high-capacity hub a reality."

The City of Seattle vaccination efforts will offer first, second, and booster doses, and will offer a combination of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer. Proof of insurance and identification are not required; proof of vaccination is recommended for those receiving second or booster doses. All City efforts will offer vaccines for not fully vaccinated people and people eligible for Pfizer boosters, which were recently approved. Individuals eligible for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and kids ages 5-11 will also be able to receive Pfizer vaccinations through City efforts upon Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, and Washington State Department of Health approval.

Swedish and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health will both serve as clinical providers. In-person interpretation in American Sign Language, Cantonese, Mandarin, Spanish, and Vietnamese will be available at the downtown hub.

The SFD MVTs will resume operating in mid-October, and will initially focus on remaining unvaccinated people through partnerships with community-based organizations and small businesses. Future areas of focus for the MVTs include older adults facing mobility barriers as well as kids ages 5-11.

On January 14, 2021, SFD became the first Emergency Medical Services agency in Washington state to administer COVID-19 vaccines. On June 9, 2021, Seattle became the first major American city to vaccinate 70% of its residents 12 and older. To date, the City of Seattle has administered nearly 260,000 vaccinations using Signetic MVS.

Quotes from partners:

"Amazon is committed to doing what it can to ensure that our communities have access to COVID-19 vaccines, including providing space for a Downtown Seattle Vaccination Hub," said Katie Hughes, Amazon's senior manager for global environmental, health and safety.

"It is our honor to be reconnected with the City to continue vaccinating our community," said Swedish Chief Quality Officer Renee Rassilyer-Bomers. "We had a lot of success at the Community Vaccination Site at Lumen Field, giving more than 100,000 vaccinations in just a few short months. We know the work isn't done. We are here to serve our community and we urge everyone who hasn't been vaccinated, who can get vaccinated, to take that important step to helping end the pandemic by getting your shot."

"We are excited to participate in a partnership that will expand equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine for our local community. The vaccine is our best tool to combat the ongoing pandemic and we strongly encourage those who are eligible to please get the vaccine, if they haven't already, to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community," said Chris Baliga, MD, medical director of infection prevention and control for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.

"The fire department looks forward to relaunching our Mobile Vaccination Team program in the fall to help provide vaccinations to those who are not yet vaccinated and to administer booster shots. By partnering with small businesses and community-based organizations, and traveling to where people naturally gather, our deployment model has proven to be a successful way for allowing more convenient access to the vaccine," said Fire Chief Harold Scoggins.

For more information on Signetic MVS, go to www.signetic.com .

Press Contact: Matt Paulin : matt@signetic.com

For more information, including how to get vaccinated today, visit the City's vaccination website at www.seattle.gov/vaccine .

See the City of Seattle press release here: https://durkan.seattle.gov/2021/10/city-of-seattle-and-partners-launch-high-capacity-fixed-vaccination-hub-in-downtown-seattle-and-mobile-teams/







Related Images











Image 1: Signetic Vaccination Management System





A physician uses Signetic MVS to quickly vaccinate patients at Lumen Field in Seattle.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment