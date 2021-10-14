Rookout Named a 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendor

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rookout, the dynamic observability company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Cool Vendor based on the October 11, 2021 Gartner report titled “Cool Vendors™ in Monitoring and Observability -- Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow” by Padraig Byrne, Gregg Siegfried, and Venkat Rayapudi.

The company launched in 2018 and has investments from leading VCs such as Cisco Investments, TLV Partners, and Emerge. The dynamic observability platform is used by companies like Adobe, Cisco, Informatica and Santander Bank. Angel investors include industry leaders such as Nat Friedman, CEO of GitHub; John Kodumal, CTO and Cofounder of LaunchDarkly; and Raymond Colletti, Founding Partner at Zag Capital.

According to Gartner, “Observability continues to increase in importance as a key mechanism to understand modern architectures and applications. Legacy monitoring solutions may not innovate with sufficient speed, so I&O leaders should look to these cool vendors to close their visibility gaps.”

Traditional monitoring tools are static and require engineers to set alerts and thresholds based on predictions in advance. Rookout provides an unparalleled ability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand. This empowers engineers to find the data they need instantly and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. Dynamic instrumentation is made possible via bytecode manipulation, typically seen in cybersecurity but uncommon amongst developer tooling.

Rookout is installed as an SDK and deployed in every running instance of the application. The SDK performs bytecode manipulation, gaining direct access to running code frames as the application runs. This allows the Rookout SDK to fetch the value of local variables, stack traces, and metadata about the running application. The unique implementation offered by Rookout means this data can be fetched even when dealing with third party code and dependencies.

“We’re honored to be recognized by Gartner -- it’s been an amazing journey working with developers around the world to revolutionize how modern applications are debugged and understood,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO of Rookout. “The ability to set non-breaking breakpoints and dynamically collect logs, metrics, and traces without having to stop or restart the application is a huge step in the evolution of observability.”

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Rookout is a dynamic observability platform that provides an unparalleled ability to collect any piece of data, from the deepest levels of live code, on-demand. This empowers engineers to find the data they need instantly and deliver it anywhere, in order to understand and advance their software. With Rookout, software teams save hours of work and reduce debugging and logging time by 80% — with zero friction, overhead, or risk.

