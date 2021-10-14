China Int'l 'Internet +' Competition Boosts College Students' Enthusiasm for Innovation, Entrepreneurship

NANCHANG, China, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ongoing 7th China International "Internet +" College Students Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has largely boosted college students' enthusiasm for creativity, and provided an education exchange platform of innovation and entrepreneurship, according to competition organizer Chinese Ministry of Education.

The finals of the competition were open on October 13 in Nanchang University, in east China's Jiangxi Province, and have attracted the participation of more than 9.56 million students of 4,347 colleges and universities from 121 countries and regions, with 2.28 million projects involved.

The China International "Internet +" College Students Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition is a master competition that has been held annually for seven consecutive years since it was inaugurated in 2015.

A total of 6.03 million team projects and 25.33 million students have participated in the past years' competitions, a manifestation of the college students' surging enthusiasm for innovation and entrepreneurship.

This year the competition has put more weight on talents education and creativity. A new "Undergraduate Creativity Group", a separate promotion channel, has been set up to ensure the in-depth participation of college students so that more "Future Stars" of innovation and entrepreneurship can stand out.

The competition organizer has also added a new rule this year, by setting an age limit to 35 years old, so as to provide more opportunities to young students. At the same time, the "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Achievements Exhibition" has been held to highlight the achievements of China's colleges and universities in implementing the fundamental tasks, including cultivating a new force for mass entrepreneurship and innovation.

As one of the most creative groups, college students have also displayed their emotional strength in innovation and entrepreneurship. The competition has explored talent cultivation views, quality views, talent selection views, and education views, which has transformed the college talent training paradigm from "getting employed" to "innovation and entrepreneurship" mode.

In addition to basic tracks of higher education, vocational education, and patriotic education, the competition organizing committee has added an industrial track this year to boost college and middle school students' enthusiasm for innovation, expand their creative thinking, implement broader innovative activities, and promote the transformation and application of scientific research achievements in the whole spectrum of the education system. The newly added industrial track has also facilitated and reinforced collaborations of industries, universities, research institutes and investment communities.

Since it was launched in 2015, about 1.39 million college students from more than 1,000 colleges and universities have participated in the "National College Students Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training Plan", and a total of 340,000 projects have received funding of 5.8 billion Yuan RMB (about 892 million US dollars). The "National College Students Innovation and Entrepreneurship Training Plan" has become a basic training project for all college students, which has helped the emerging of innovation and entrepreneurship talents.

Over the past seven years, Chinese innovation and entrepreneurship education reform has made great achievements, with over 30,000 innovation- and entrepreneurship-related courses opened, a team of over 35,000 full-time college and university teachers established, and 200 national model colleges and universities built.

Many innovation and entrepreneurship projects have emerged. Following are some examples of the reform outcomes.

The "Aero-shuttle Power" team of Beijing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics has successfully launched its "Beihang No.4" solid-liquid-powered high-altitude high-speed aircraft.

The "Pipeline Scout" project of Northeastern University has developed the world's first new deep-sea pipeline holographic internal detection robot to safeguard marine pipelines transportation.

The "YiMaiXiangChuan" ("Same Strain") team of Chongqing University pioneered the shared channel technology of wireless energy and information synchronous transmission and developed "oil pulse" series products, which has significantly improved the oil drilling speed and safety.

The "WenWu Ark" ("Pen and Sword Ark") team of Zhejiang University has developed a series of equipment and software of cultural relics digitization, produced movable 3D printing grottoes, and is committed to rescuing and protecting the existing Chinese cultural heritage.

The "XingWangCeTong" (Star Web Test Throughout) team of Beijing University of technology spent 12 years and invented a series of measuring instruments to detect the bugs of the existing satellite Internet products, such as inaccuracy and inability to measure.

These projects have reflected the college students' entrepreneurial characteristics of scientific and technological innovation, which will help trigger a large number of new industries, new models, and new formats, according to the competition organizer.

Wu Yan, director of the Higher Education Department of the Ministry of Education, said that Chinese innovation and entrepreneurship education has cultivated valuable quality college students who dare to break through and are able to create, provided a new platform for college students, as well as offered Chinese experience and solutions for the innovation and entrepreneurship education worldwide.

The first international track was established at the 3rd Competition in 2017, with only 17 teams from 9 countries participating. In 2021, despite the COVID-19 situation, 5,531 projects and 15,611 participants of 1,263 schools from five continents signed up for the Competition.

The "Asphalt Coating Technology" project, submitted by Dublin University's students, has become a leader in the intelligent cooling coating of asphalt pavement.

The "Ecological Fishery" project, launched by the University of Waterloo students, has developed a mobile solar aeration oxygen-enriched water purification machine.

The students from the University of Kentucky developed a medical image AI-aided diagnosis system.

Students from the top 100 universities in the world, including Harvard University, MIT, Oxford University, Cambridge University, signed up for the competition.

Through the combined forms of online and offline, participating teams at home and abroad have achieved people-to-people and cultural exchanges and competition, as well as built the most prominent communication platform for global innovation and entrepreneurship education.

A series of forums, including the "The Belt and Road Initiative", University Presidents' Forum of Innovation and Entrepreneurship Education at the 3rd Competition; the "21st Century Maritime Silk Road", University Presidents' Forum at the 4th Competition; and the Global Digital Education Cloud Summit at the 7th Competition, were held to reinforce international exchange on innovation and entrepreneurship education. Inviting university representatives from various countries to exchange their views of innovation and entrepreneurship education reform and discuss cooperation and development of higher education.

Over the past seven years, the "China International "Internet +" College Students Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition" attracted tens of millions of college students from more than 120 countries and regions, built a communication platform and community for young people worldwide with a shared future for humanity.

The China International College Students' "Internet+" Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition has become the world's largest innovation and entrepreneurship competition for college students. Many high-quality projects stood out during the competition, gained market visibility and investment. The new force of innovation and entrepreneurship among the young generation has kept on developing.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are vital to China's future international competitiveness and sustainable development," said Wu Yan, noting that the Competition has become an important platform to promote colleges and universities education of innovation and entrepreneurship, a major window to display the achievements of higher education reform in the new era, and a global event for college students worldwide to realize their dreams of innovation and entrepreneurship.

