La Petite Bretonne and The Maple Treat Corporation, winners of the 2021 Alizés Awards

SAINTE-JULIE, Quebec, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada (Group Export) announces today the two winners of the third edition of the Alizés Awards. Presented by FCC, the Alizés Awards celebrate the success of Canadian agri-food companies that stand out in international markets, thanks to the excellence of their export strategies. La Petite Bretonne Distribution Inc. and The Maple Treat Corporation received the Alizé of the Year in their respective categories. The winners were recognized during a virtual unveiling on the official Alizés website.



"For us at Group Export, it was more important than ever to highlight the efforts, perseverance and responsiveness of companies as they had to greatly adapt their ways of doing business during the pandemic. The innovation and strategies put in place by Canadian entrepreneurs allowed Quebec and Canadian agri-food exports to continue to grow during what was possibly the most challenging year for exporters since the award was created, more than 12 years ago," said Martin Lavoie, President and CEO of Group Export.

La Petite Bretonne Distribution Inc.

In the “Small to Medium-Sized Enterprise” category, which recognizes companies with revenues of $50 million or less, the Alizé was awarded to La Petite Bretonne Distribution Inc., praised for its production of Viennese specialties such as Micro Croissants®, the company's flagship product, madeleines, chocolatines, cookies and other related pastry products.

With its two production plants in Quebec, it markets products under its own brand, as well as under private labels, in grocery stores in Canada, the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean and Chile. Exports are very important to the company and allow it to improve its automated manufacturing processes and create quality jobs. The jury was particularly impressed with the company's timeliness, clear vision and proactivity, and the creative merchandising initiated in its market development activities.

The Maple Treat Corporation

In the “Large Company” category, for companies with revenues of $50 million and more, the Alizé was awarded to The Maple Treat Corporation. A result of the merger of four family-owned maple syrup companies, the Corporation is now one of the world's largest suppliers of maple syrup and holds approximately 25% of the world maple syrup market.

Its four modern production sites are adapted to process large volumes of maple syrup that meet the highest quality standards. The development of new products and the protection of the environment are commitments to which the Corporation is strongly dedicated. With its vast experience in the export field, The Maple Treat Corporation distributes its products in 52 countries. It captured the jury's attention with its structured and strategic approach to international growth, its diversification efforts, its innovative spirit, and its willingness to build a modern brand in a traditional sector.

The Alizés Awards are granted by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports, to whom Group Export would like to extend its warmest thanks: Mr. Louis Turcotte, agr., Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Financing at FCC and Chairman of the jury, Mr. Eric Waterman, Vice President, Agri-Food at Inno-centre, Ms. Marie-Claude Massicotte, Deputy Director at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Mr. Martin Lemire, Dt.P., M.A., Vice President at EDIKOM and L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE.

"The jury would like to highlight the exceptional work of all the companies and the quality of the applications submitted. Although some companies stood out, the jury was greatly impressed by the companies’ resilience and innovative spirit in a very unusual year," said Louis Turcotte, Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Finance at FCC and The Alizés Awards’ Chairman of the jury.

The awards ceremony was made possible by the participation of many partners: FCC, the Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Inno-centre, Sophie Côté Assurance-Crédit Inc, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE, Agro Québec and Comexposium - SIAL Canada.

About the Group Export

The Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and internationally for Quebec agri-food exporters. As a privileged link between exporters and markets, and as an essential liaison between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

