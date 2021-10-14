Associa Hill Country Hosts Costume Drive to Support Family Violence Prevention Services

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Hill Country is hosting a Halloween costume drive in partnership with Family Violence Prevention Services, Inc.

Family Violence Prevention Services (FVPS) has been delivering life-changing services to adults and children who are victims of domestic abuse for more than four decades. The organization is dedicated to breaking the cycle of violence through the delivery of emergency shelter, transitional housing, effective parenting education, and specialized intervention with youth and the elderly. FVPS is hosting a Halloween party for the children in their Battered Women and Children’s Shelter and is in need of costumes for the event.

Donations are being accepted through October 27, 2021 at Associa Hill Country’s San Antonio office, located at 300 E. Sonterra Blvd #250, San Antonio, Texas, 78258. The shelter has asked that the costumes not be gory or include weapons of any kind. The following sizes are most needed:

Boys: 2T, 3T, 4T, 5T, 7, 8, 10/12/, and Adult Medium.

Girls: 4T, 5, 6,7, 8/10, 10/12, 14/16, and Adult Large.

“Our team at Associa Hill Country is always looking for meaningful opportunities to serve our communities in larger ways,” stated Alex Rix, Associa Hill Country president. “We are proud to be hosting this costume drive to support Family Violence Prevention Services and to be making this difference in our local area.”

